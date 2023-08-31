Eight candidates are in the running for four at-large seats on the Metro Council after Zulfat Suara was the sole candidate to secure the necessary 10 percent required to win a seat in the first round of voting.
In order of votes won in the first round, the eight candidates left in the at-large race are District 29 Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, incumbent At-Large Metro Councilmember Burkley Allen, former Vanderbilt engineer Olivia Hill, Metro assistant principal Howard Jones, attorney Quin Evans-Segall, District 25 Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley, hot sauce entrepreneur Chris Cheng and District 15 Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse.
The race is picking up steam, with candidates hiring staff, airing television ads and trotting out endorsements. Polling is limited, but one recent survey from Music City Research, a firm affiliated with Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg, found Porterfield and Evans-Segall in the lead. (Rosenberg has endorsed both candidates; his firm's July poll showed mayoral candidate Freddie O'Connell in the lead, a result later verified on Election Day.) The poll found Porterfield with 40 percent support, Evans-Segall at 38 percent, Allen at 31 percent, Hill at 28 percent, Syracuse at 27 percent, Jones at 27 percent, Cheng at 26 percent and Pulley at 24 percent.
According to Porterfield, her campaign includes direct voter contact and "a robust digital campaign and a significant radio buy." Her endorsers include Howard Gentry, Erica Gilmore, James Hildreth, Brenda Wynn, more than a dozen current Metro councilmembers and Reps. John Ray Clemmons and Harold Love, plus several labor and progressive advocacy groups, the Metro Nashville Education Association and the Davidson County Democratic Party.
Evans-Segall's campaign has included multiple mail pieces, healthy fundraising and endorsements from a series of high-profile local figures and groups, including 11 councilmembers, four state representatives, Alex Jahangir, Lonnell Matthews and Megan Barry, plus some of the same labor and progressive groups as Porterfield, including the Nashville Justice League, MNEA and Planned Parenthood.
Hill lists endorsements from MNEA, the Nashville Business Coalition, the Nashville Justice League, Karen Johnson and councilmembers Emily Benedict, Russ Bradford and Kathleen Murphy.
Allen has a diverse group of endorsers, including the Fraternal Order of Police, the Davidson County Democratic Party, MNEA, Nashville Business Coalition and nearly 11 Metro councilmembers, plus former Mayors Megan Barry, Karl Dean and Bill Purcell.
Cheng has corralled an interesting list of endorsers, including both the Fraternal Order of Police's local chapter and more left-leaning groups like the MNEA, Davidson County Democratic Party and Central Labor Council. He said his campaign is running ads on social media and local TV, a bit of a rarity in Metro Council races. The buy is relatively small, with about $8,000 reported so far to the Federal Communications Commission.
Jones, too, has made what appears to be a four-figure TV ad buy, and is also advertising on local radio.
Syracuse has made a more significant TV buy, totaling at least $30,000. He had significant funds remaining after the first round of voting, in which he barely made the runoff. Syracuse, who works in the music industry, is holding a series of industry-focused campaign events. He counts endorsements from, among others, Bill Purcell, Erica Gilmore, Karen Johnson, the FOP and the Nashville Business Coalition.
Pulley appears to have spent the most on television to date, and he was on TV prior to the first round of voting. He lists endorsements from Karen Johnson, Erica Gilmore and Councilmembers Kathleen Murphy, Russ Bradford, Jennifer Gamble and Tonya Hancock.
Early voting is open now, and Election Day is Sept. 14.