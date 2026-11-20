Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes Rock Harbor Marina business opened in 1980s on Cumberland River in West Nashville William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 20, 2026 Nov 20, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Blue Moon Waterfront Grille has closed at West Davidson County’s Rock Harbor Marina, News Channel 2 reports. Rock Harbor Marina Rendering: BlueCove Marinas The laid-back restaurant and bar opened in the 1980s. It closed due to the 2010 flood and was rebuilt in 2012 on a floating platform docked at the marina. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 D66>:?8=J A6C>2?6?E 462D:?8 @7 @A6C2E:@?D 4@>6D 27E6C q=F6r@G6 |2C:?2D[ H9:49 4@>AC:D6D }2D9G:==6\32D65 z6G:? ~’qC:6? 2?5 !2EC:4< !@@=6[ 2?5 42A:E2= A2CE?6C %6?? !C@A6CE:6D[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^C@4<\92C3@C\>2C:?2\D:E6\D6==D\7@C\`_\`>^2CE:4=607___4_c`\gfe7\ce33\342`\ff5gb4bha54f]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA2:5 S`_]` >:==:@?k^2m 7@C E96 #@4< w2C3@C |2C:?2 AC@A6CEJ :? pF8FDE] %96 rF>36C=2?5 #:G6C\7C@?E:?8 D:E6 :D =@42E65 ?62C %96 }2E:@?D 2?5 r92C=@EE6 !2C<[k^AmkAm(:E9 2AAC@I:>2E6=J b_ 24C6D @7 3@2E:?8 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 2? 255C6DD @7 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^dadZq2DDH@@5ZpG6[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_h^obe]`dff`a[\ge]ggbgd``[feg>^52E2lPb>aP`6bPc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggece`4_afa6`7d7i_Ig_2aca`32__6h747Pg>aPb5be]`dff`aPc5\ge]ggbgd``P`eDTau8Tau``3Hb0A3Kfn6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%tI}JcHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmdad q2DDH@@5 pG6]k^2m[ #@4< w2C3@C :D 3:==65 2D }2D9G:==6’D @?=J 7F==\D6CG:46 >2C:?6 724:=:EJ =@42E65 5:C64E=J @? E96 rF>36C=2?5 #:G6C] %96 >2C:?2 @776CD `d_ 3@2E D=:AD 2?5 2 rF>36C=2?5 #:G6C >:=6 >2C<6C `fd D6CG:46 724:=:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6A@CE65 :? pF8FDE E92E q=F6r@G6|2C:?2D 6?G:D:@?D “6IA2?565 @FE5@@C 5:?:?8[ =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 6G6?ED[ 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J A=2J 2?5 82E96C:?8 2C62D[ FA8C2565 =2?5D42A:?8 2?5 4@>>@? DA246D[ 2?5 ?6H 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286 6IA6C:6?46D 7@C 3@2E6CD[ ?62C3J C6D:56?ED 2?5 G:D:E@CD]”k^AmkAm}6HD r92??6= a C6A@CED |6EC@ r@F?4:=>6>36C #@==:? w@CE@?[ :? H9@D6 s:DEC:4E a_ E96 AC@A6CEJ D:ED[ D2:5 q=F6r@G6|2C:?2D DE:== A=2?D E96 AC@;64E 3FE E92E 2 DE2CE 52E6 :D F?4=62C]k^AmkAmq=F6r@G6|2C:?2D @77:4:2=D 4@F=5 ?@E 36 C624965 7@C 4@>>6?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marina Cumberland River Boating Water Transport Marinas Water Transport Buildings And Structures Yachting Water Transport Infrastructure William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership