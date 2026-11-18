Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership Brothers pay undisclosed sum for eponymously named company they founded in 2012 from N.Y.-based Constellation William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 33 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Charlie and Andy Nelson Photo: Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Brothers Andy Nelson and Charlie Nelson are once agains owners of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, purchasing the business from from Victor, N.Y.-based beverage conglomerate Constellation Brands Inc.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the release. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ E96 EC2?D24E:@? :?4=F56D 2== AC@5F4E :?G6?E@CJ 2?5 2DDF>AE:@? @7 E96 =62D6 28C66>6?E @7 E96 d_[___ DBF2C6\7@@E 5:DE:==6CJ[ 6G6?E DA246 2?5 AC@5F4E:@? 724:=:EJ 2E `c`c r=:?E@? $E] :? |2C2E9@? ':==286]k^AmkAmr@?DE6==2E:@? qC2?5D 24BF:C65 2 >:?@C:EJ DE2<6 :? E96 DA:C:ED\>2<:?8 3FD:?6DD :? a_`e 2?5 2DDF>65 7F== @H?6CD9:A :? a_ac] pE E92E A@:?E[ E96 }6=D@?D =67E E96 4@>A2?J[ AFC492D:?8 E96 C:89ED E@ AC6G:@FD }6=D@?’D vC66? qC:6C s:DE:==6CJ W}vqsX A@CE7@=:@ 3C2?5D q6==6 |6256 q@FC3@? 2?5 {@F:D2’D {:BF6FC F?56C E96:C E96?\?6H F>3C6==2 4@>A2?J q6==6 |6256 $A:C:ED]k^AmkAmx? pAC:= a_ad[ r@?DE6==2E:@? qC2?5D[ H9:49 2=D@ @H?D r@C@?2 2?5 $G65<2[ =2:5 @77 E96 3F=< @7 }6=D@?’D vC66? qC:6C s:DE:==6CJ W}vqsX AC@5F4E:@? DE277[ :?4=F5:?8 :ED 86?6C2= >2?286C] k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^A6@A=6^=@42=\H9:D<6J\>2<6C\=2JD\@77\3F=<\@7\AC@5F4E:@?\DE277^2CE:4=60c`647afe\36gh\cad`\gd73\gbbc6d`efge4]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmpD E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m AC6G:@FD=J C6A@CE65k^2m[ 2?5 4:E:?8 2 D@FC46 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 >2EE6C H9@ 2D<65 E@ 8@ F??2>65[ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `d @7 E96 4@>A2?JVD `h AC@5F4E:@? 6>A=@J66D H6C6 5:D>:DD65]k^AmkAm%96 }6=D@? 3C@E96CD =2F?4965 E96 4@>A2?J :? a_`a[ EC24:?8 E96:C C@@ED E@ 2 `hE9\46?EFCJ }2D9G:==6 5:DE:==6CJ CF? 3J 2?46DE@C r92C=6D }6=D@?] %96 =2EE6C 6DE23=:D965 E96 @C:8:?2= vC66? qC:6C s:DE:==6CJ :? `gf_[ 3:==65 2D %6??6DD66’D =2C86DE AC6\!C@9:3:E:@? 5:DE:==6CJ 2?5 AC@5F46C @7 E96 @C:8:?2= %6??6DD66 (9:D<6J]k^AmkAm%96 }6=D@? 3C@E96CD Wr92C=6D’ 8C62E\8C62E\8C62E\8C2?5D@?DX C63F:=E E96 5:DE:==6CJ 2?5 3682? AC@5F4:?8 }6=D@?’D vC66? qC:6C %6??6DD66 (9:D<6J FD:?8 E96 @C:8:?2= AC6\!C@9:3:E:@? C64:A6]k^AmkAm':2 r@?DE6==2E:@? qC2?5D[ }6=D@?’D vC66? qC:6C s:DE:==6CJ >2<6D }6=D@?VD vC66? qC:6C %6??6DD66 (9:D<6J 2?5 }6=D@? qC@E96CD q@FC3@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D 92D 366? @FC 72>:=J 3FD:?6DD 52E:?8 324< E@ E96 `g__D[ D@ E@ 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ @?46 282:? 92G6 7F== @H?6CD9:A @7 E96 3C2?5 2?5 :ED DE@C:65 9:DE@CJ :D 6IEC2@C5:?2C:=J >62?:?87F= E@ FD[” p?5J }6=D@? D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%96C6 H:== 46CE2:?=J 36 2 EC2?D:E:@? A6C:@5 H96C6 H6 56E6C>:?6 ?6IE DE6AD 7@C E96 3C2?5[ @FC A@CE7@=:@ @7 AC@5F4ED 2?5 E96 5:DE:==6CJ :ED6=7[ 3FE @FC :?E6?E:@? :D E@ 86E FD 324< E@ @FC C@@ED @7 9@?@C:?8 @FC C:49 72>:=J 96C:E286 2D BF:4<=J 2D A@DD:3=6 3J AC@5F4:?8 AC6>:F> DA:C:ED C:89E 96C6 :? @FC @H? 9@>6E@H? E92E C67=64E E96 4C27ED>2?D9:A[ 9:DE@CJ 2?5 A2DD:@? @7 E96 @C:8:?2= 5:DE:==6CJ @FC 8C62E\8C62E\8C62E 8C2?572E96C DE2CE65]”k^AmkAmk6>m#625 >@C6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6D46?6]4@>^7@@505C:?<^3:E6D^3C@E96CD\3FJ\324<\?6=D@?D\8C66?\3C:6C^2CE:4=606225cc6f\3462\cdd3\2e62\_gaf364`7a2b]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m 7C@>k^6>m !@DE k6>mD:DE6C AF3=:42E:@?k^6>m }2D9G:==6 $46?6k6>m]k^6>mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Constellation Brands Spirit Drinks Alcoholic Beverages Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Marathon Village Distillation William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you