Top Story Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Lafayette Street site was once eyed for residential tower, now planned for Music City Loop effort William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The Boring Company has paid $8.7 million for a SoBro property related to its Music City Loop tunnel project connecting downtown and Nashville International Airport.The three-parcel 1.17-acre property offers a main address of 500 Lafayette St. and includes a building that once accommodated since-closed micro-brewery Czann’s. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 D6==6C H2D 2? {{r 277:=:2E65 H:E9 }6H *@C<\32D65 |25:D@? #62=EJ r2A:E2=] %92E 6?E:EJ A2:5 Sa`]e >:==:@? 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ :? $6AE6>36C a_ac[ |6EC@ C64@C5D ?@E6]k^AmkAm#6=2E65=J[ E96 D6==:?8 {{r C646?E=J 2AA=:65 7@C 2 A6C>:E E@ 2==@H 7@C 56>@=:E:@? @7 E96 EH@ 3F:=5:?8D =@42E65 @? E96 AC@A6CEJ] %96 D:E6’D >2:? 3F:=5:?8 @?46 9@FD65 }2D9G:==6 u:=> x?DE:EFE6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 A6?5:?8 8C25:?8 A6C>:E[ q@C:?8 A=2?D E@ FD6 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 2 =2F?49 D:E6 7@C 2 EF??6=\3@C:?8 >249:?6]k^AmkAm%96 {{r E92E D@=5 E96 AC@A6CEJ :? a_ac H2D 2 C62= 6DE2E6 :?G6DE>6?E 2?5 56G6=@A>6?E 8C@FA[ H9:49 A2:5 S`d]h >:==:@? 7@C :E :? a_aa 2?5 A=2??65 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^:>286D\4C62E65\7@C\>:I65\FD6\E@H6C\6J65\7@C\D@3C@^2CE:4=606e366452\gcdf\``64\h`c2\_7`d_34bb5e2]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmaf\DE@CJ C6D:56?E:2= 3F:=5:?8k^2m H:E9 bd_ 2A2CE>6?ED] %92E 8C@FA[ =65 3J %:> |@CC:D[ 2=D@ 6J65 2 ?62C3J $@qC@ AC@A6CEJ 7@C 56G6=@A>6?E H:E9 2 #:EK\r2C=E@? 9@E6= 2?5 C6D:56?E:2= AC@;64E E92E 72:=65 E@ >2E6C:2=:K6]k^AmkAmz6? #63>2? AC6G:@FD=J @A6C2E65 9:D rK2??’D 3C6H6CJ :? 2 4:?56C3=@4< 3F:=5:?8 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^d_dZ{62ZpG6[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_b^obe]`dbbecd[\ge]ffec_hh[ga_>^52E2lPb>aP`6bPc3`Pc>dPb>cP`D_Iggeceeefh7ghf46fi_Ih7`ga4f55e5hhb73Pg>aPb5be]`dbbe_aPc5\ge]ffcaa`aQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmd_d {62 pG6]k^2m[ 92G:?8 @A6?65 :E :? a_`c] w6 C6=@42E65 rK2??’D :? pAC:= a_a_ E@ %96 }2E:@?D 2?5 462D65 @A6C2E:@?D :? }@G6>36C a_ac] {:G:?8 (2E6CD qC6H:?8 @A6?65 :? E92E (6DE }2D9G:==6 3F:=5:?8 :? a_ad]k^AmkAmq@C:?8 @A6C2E6D 2 =2F?49 D:E6 H:E9 EH@ EF??6=:?8 >249:?6D 2E ebf #@D2 {] !2C<D q=G5][ =@42E65 ?62C E96 %6??6DD66 $E2E6 r2A:E@=] x? 255:E:@? E@ E96 7FEFC6 =2F?49 D:E6 2E E96 ;FDE\24BF:C65 d__ {272J6EE6 $E][ E96 t=@? |FD<\@H?65 4@>A2?J 92D D2:5 :E H:== =2F?49 2?@E96C EF??6=\3@C:?8 >249:?6 2E b_a |FC7C66D3@C@ !:<6[ 2 AC@A6CEJ 7@C H9:49 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^E96\3@C:?8\4@>A2?J\3FJD\>FC7C66D3@C@\A:<6\AC@A6CEJ^2CE:4=60cd_aeb5g\da42\c76h\3e2`\5722_fc7`e7h]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmE96 4@>A2?J A2:5 Sf >:==:@? :? $6AE6>36Ck^2m]k^AmkAm%96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^>FD:4\4:EJ\=@@A\D64@?5\EF??6=\H@C<\=@@>D^2CE:4=60dc4cfg4`\hebe\cbac\geh2\a7h`766ggfef]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmEH@\EF??6= |FD:4 r:EJ {@@Ak^2m 4@??64E:?8 5@H?E@H? E@ E96 2:CA@CE H:== @776C 2 4@==64E:G6 `h >:=6D 2?5 42CCJ 2 4@DE @7 36EH66? Sac_ >:==:@? 2?5 Sb__ >:==:@?] xE H:== 762EFC6 2 DE@A 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^>FD:4\4:EJ\=@@A\E@\D6CG:46\8:2CC2E2?2\E@H6CD^2CE:4=60cd`hc7ha\fgg`\chff\gd4e\h6b__bdbb5_h]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmv:2CC2E2?2 {{rVD 5@H?E@H? 2A2CE>6?E E@H6C !C:>6k^2m] p? @A6?:?8 52E6 92D ?@E 366? 7:?2=:K65[ E9@F89 C6A@CED ?@E6 q@C:?8 :D 6J6:?8 a_af]k^AmkAmq@C:?8 @77:4:2=D 92G6 D2:5 E96 4@>A2?J 6G6?EF2==J 4@F=5 92G6 c_ DE2E:@?D[ H:E9 2 D6A2C2E6 F?56C8C@F?5 =:?6 A@E6?E:2==J A@D:E:@?65 36=@H (6DE t?5 pG6?F6 2?5 qC@25H2J] x? yF?6[ E96 q2DEC@A[ %6I2D\32D65 4@>A2?J k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^3@C:?8\4@>A2?J\3FJD\H6DE\6?5\2G6?F6\3F:=5:?8^2CE:4=60e7e2g432\54c3\ca`e\h2h`\6`a6e_h52hf3]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA2:5 Sa[bhh[hhh 7@C 2 E9C66\DE@CJ 4@>>6C4:2= 3F:=5:?8 =@42E65 2E bb_` (6DE t?5 pG6k^2m]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tunnel Boring Machine Property Tunnel Construction Underground Construction Tunnel Music City Loop The Boring Company William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn announces personnel updates Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence