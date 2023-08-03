Of the 21 candidates for five at-large seats on the Metro Council, only incumbent Zulfat Suara secured the 10 percent of votes required to win a seat outright and avoid a runoff.
Eight candidates will vie for the remaining four countywide posts.
In order, the next eight candidates in the at-large race who will face off in September are District 29 Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, incumbent At-Large Metro Councilmember Burkley Allen, former Vanderbilt engineer Olivia Hill, Metro assistant principal Howard Jones, attorney Quin Evans-Segall, District 25 Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley, hot sauce entrepreneur Chris Cheng and District 15 Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse.
Among those who missed the cut were community organizer Arnold Hayes, former mayor's office official Marcia Masulla, Yolanda Hockett and comedian and writer Chris Crofton.