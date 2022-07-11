The Nashville Predators announced their development camp roster over the weekend and many of the top organizational prospects will be in attendance.
Nashville’s entire 2022 draft class will be participating — forwards Joakim Kemell, Adam Ingram, Cole O’Hara and Ben Strinden, and defensemen Kasper Kulonummi and Graham Sward — in addition to 2021 first-round pick Zachary L’Heureux and 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov.
"We were ecstatic to get a goal scorer in the first round and we got some really good picks to fill the cupboard in our organization," Predators chief amateur scout Tom Nolan said. "We added some size and some skill, and we are excited for the future with the players we were able to draft."
Twenty forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders make up the full camp roster, including seven non-roster invitees.
Below are the top players to watch during Predators’ development camp:
Yaroslav Askarov, G
Nashville’s top prospect, Askarov signed his entry-level contract in May and should compete for the Milwaukee Admirals’ starting goalie job in 2022. The 11th overall pick in 2020, Askarov spent three seasons with SKA St. Petersburg in the Russian-based KHL, compiling an 8-5-2 record with a .937 save percentage and 1.48 goals-against average.
The second-youngest goalie to ever start a KHL game in November of 2019 at the age of 17, Askarov had a 2-1-2 record with a .913 save percentage and 1.81 GAA in the KHL during the 2021-22 season. He hasn’t played in a meaningful game since a 2-1 win over HC Sochi on Jan. 13, although he did spend some time with the Admirals during their Calder Cup Playoff run in late May.
Joakim Kemell, RW
Picking what many called the steal of the draft at No. 17 overall, the Predators had a top-10 talent fall in their laps and instantly boost the strength of the team’s prospect pool.
The 18-year-old winger plays an up-tempo, offensively creative game with elite goal-scoring potential. Kemell led all SM-Liiga rookies with 15 goals and his 23 points ranked second among U19 skaters.
A veteran of international competition, Kemell scored 12 goals and 15 points in 12 games for the Finnish U18 team at the U18 World Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he added another goal and three points for the Finnish U20 team.
"He's a talented offensive player who can beat you in a lot of different ways," Predators assistant GM/director of scouting Jeff Kealty said. "He's very strong on his feet, he can play in traffic, and he's got an excellent shot and release. He can score in a lot of different ways. He has top-six ability and the ability to produce at the National Hockey League level."
Egor Afanasyev, LW
A standout of development camp the past two years, Afanasyev was a last-minute cut from the Predators’ opening night roster in favor of Philip Tomasino.
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Afanasyev gives the Predators another true power forward with legit goal scoring ability in the same mold of Filip Forsberg. The bread and butter of Afanasyev’s game is his ability to park himself in front of the net and take away a goalie’s ability to see the puck. He can also be effective on the rush and play a physically imposing game.
Afanasyev finished the 2021 preseason with three goals, four points, five shots, four hits and averaged 13:09 of average ice time before being sent to Milwaukee. With the Admirals, he tallied 12 goals and 33 points in 74 games.
“I’m very confident that he’s going to be an important player for the Predators in the not-too-distant future,” Poile said in October. “You’ve got to like his size, his skating, he can score. … I think there’s a few details of the game [he needs to work on] to make sure that he’s trustworthy defensively, but he was really close [to making the NHL roster.]”
Zachary L’Heureux, LW
The Predators thought highly enough of L’Heureux to trade both of their second-round picks last year to move back into the first round to grab him. The 19-year-old forward fits the Predators’ physically exerting style of play, and scouts even compared him to Boston’s Brad Marchand and Calgary’s Mathew Tkachuk during the 2021 pre-draft process.
Despite a trying 2021-22 season, L’Heureux had his best year in the junior leagues with 22 goals and 56 points in 46 games, playing much of the year with a torn hip flexor muscle and missing the Halifax Mooseheads' playoff run.
A short-tempered power forward who plays aggressively and excels at getting under opponents’ skin, L’Heureux has a heavy shot and works well at creating scoring chances in high-danger areas.
"He plays full out all the time," Nolan said. "He's just got that infectious spirit about him; he's always in people's faces, plays hard and goes to the net."
Luke Evangelista, RW
It could be argued Evangelista’s breakout 2021 season came out of nowhere, but the Predators presumably saw something in the Canadian forward when they drafted him in the second round of 2020.
Leading the OHL with 55 goals in 61 games and ranking fourth in points (111), Evangelista was named to the league’s second All-Star team. The London Knights captain led the team in points, assists (56) and plus/minus (plus-29), and he had an impressive 30 multi-point games.
Although he did not play, Evangelista was sent to Milwaukee in May and joined the Admirals for their Calder Cup Playoff run. He should be one of the Admirals’ top scoring threats in 2022.
"He has a great mind for the game that you can't teach," Predators North American amateur scout Matt Paton said, via the team’s official website. "He has never made a bad play, and he makes his teammates around him better.”
Ryan Ufko, D
Ufko had a solid freshman season at the University of Massachusetts, tallying five goals and 31 points in 37 games with a Hockey East championship, a Hockey East All-Rookie Team selection, a Hockey East All-Star honorable mention selection and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
A fourth-round pick in 2021, the 19-year-old defenseman was invited in June to the USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp, which is used to evaluate USA National junior team players for the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships.
With no real bona fide No. 1 defensive prospect in Nashville’s pipeline, Ufko could stake a step toward occupying that role with a strong development camp leading into his sophomore campaign at UMass, where he’ll play under the tutelage of Greg Carvel, who coached Erik Karlsson during a stint with the Ottawa Senators and Cale Makar during his lone season with the Minutemen.
