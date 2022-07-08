There was a strong consensus among NHL Draft analysts Thursday night at the Belle Centre in Montreal that the Nashville Predators landed the steal of the first round at pick No. 17 when they took Finnish forward Joakim Kemell.
Ranked No. 2 by NHL Central Scouting, No. 3 by TSN’s Craig Button, No. 7 by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, ISS Hockey, and McKeen’s Hockey, No. 9 by Sportsnet, and No. 10 by Dobber Prospects, Kemell was a projected top-10 pick who fell to the Predators’ lap in the middle of the first round.
Predators general manager David Poile admitted after making the selection that he had Kemell ranked in his top 10 as well. The 18-year-old right wing scored 15 goals and 23 points in 39 games with JYP in Liiga last season, and he was a near-point-per-game player the previous year with JYP’s U20 team where he had 22 goals and 36 points in 38 games.
Here's what experts around the NHL are saying about Kemell:
Corey Pronman, The Athletic:
“Kemell is a well-rounded winger who has almost every NHL attribute you want other than size at 5-foot-11. He brings skill and speed to his shifts, showing the ability to carry the puck up ice and create chances for himself and his teammates. Kemell can pass the puck very well, but his shot is his main weapon. You can set him up from mid-range and he can finish. He lacks size, but he plays hard, showing no fear of engaging physically to win back pucks or to take a hit to make a play. He projects as a very good top-six winger who will score a lot of goals in the NHL.”
Jeff Svoboda, NHL.com:
"Kemell is an intriguing prospect, and the winger stood out at the NHL Scouting Combine for his results in the Wingate Test and force plate tests. On the ice, Kemell has one of the best shots in the draft, and his goal-scoring ability, skating and creativity make him a high-end offensive player."
Scott Wheeler, The Athletic:
"On the puck, he's agile through cuts and changes of direction and plays an intentional, attacking style. Off of the puck, he also plays with a lot of energy and doesn't shy away from the physical side of the game, which has endeared him to coaches despite his 5-foot-11 frame."
Eetu Siltanen, Dobber Prospects:
"While Kemell is primarily a sniper, his overall game is more well-rounded than that. He competes very hard, and despite being listed under 5-10 at the combine, he loves to throw his weight around, engage in battles, and definitely isn’t afraid to go to tight spaces."
Elite Prospects:
“He anticipates pockets of space well, arrives as the puck does for shooting opportunities, positions his body in the best way to catch and release each pass, and generally seems well-connected to his teammates during sustained offensive zone possessions. He's always involved in the play. You'll never mistake Kemell for a retrieval artist either, but he's shown some forechecking skill and physicality.”
