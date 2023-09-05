State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) is officially kicking off her bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with stops in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.
Johnson filed paperwork allowing her to begin raising money for the effort last month. She told the Post in May that she was "definitely considering" a run.
The Democratic primary also features Memphis environmental activist Marquita Bradshaw, who won the nomination in 2020 before losing to now-Sen. Bill Hagerty. Either nominee would face an uphill battle in 2024 against incumbent Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Johnson, a former teacher, was first elected to the state House in 2012, and her profile has risen significantly in recent years. House Republicans moved to expel Johnson from the legislature earlier this year though failed by a single vote. At the same time, the House did expel Democratic Reps. Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis, who were both scheduled to appear alongside Johnson during her Tuesday launch.