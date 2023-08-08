TennThreeExpulsion40623_MASTERS_-65.jpg

Rep. Gloria Johnson speaks alongside Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson after the expulsion of Jones and Pearson earlier this year.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) is officially exploring a bid for U.S. Senate next year, having last week filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission establishing an exploratory committee.

That move allows Johnson to fundraise for the potential effort, which, if successful, would pit her against Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.