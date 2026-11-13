Vogel Group adds Scott Sloan as principal in Nashville Lobbying firm taps Tennessee Higher Education Commission chief operating officer and general counsel Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Nov 13, 2026 Nov 13, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm Vogel Group has a new principal in its Nashville office. Scott Sloan Photo: Vogel Group Scott Sloan, former chief operating officer and general counsel for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC), joined the firm on Nov. 9. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$=@2? H:== 2=D@ D6CG6 2D @7 4@F?D6= 2E =2H 7:C> w@=EK>2? '@86=[ H9:49 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^5\4\\32D65\=2H\7:C>\6IA2?5D\E@\?2D9G:==6^2CE:4=603a_5dga4\4h53\cbff\22b`\_ecg2ae6ee2h]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8m6IA2?565 E@ }2D9G:==6 =2DE J62Ck^DEC@?8mk^2m] $=@2? H:== 25G:D6 4=:6?ED @? %6??6DD66 =68:D=2E:G6 2?5 C68F=2E@CJ DEC2E68J[ 7@4FD:?8 @? 9:896C 65F42E:@?[ 82>:?8 C68F=2E:@? 2?5 6?8286>6?E H:E9 E96 %6??6DD66 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 2?5 @E96C DE2E6 286?4:6D]k^AmkAmpE %wtr 2?5 %$pr[ $=@2? >2?2865 E96 286?4:6D’ =682= 2?5 4@?EC24E:?8 @A6C2E:@?D[ 6IE6C?2= 2772:CD 2?5 4@>>F?:42E:@?D] w6 2=D@ C6AC6D6?E65 %wtr 367@C6 E96 %6??6DD66 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J] sFC:?8 E96 v@G] q:== w2D=2> 25>:?:DEC2E:@?[ $=@2? 96=A65 56G6=@A %6??6DD66 !C@>:D6[ %6??6DD66 #64@??64E[ 2?5 E96 {tp! H@C<7@C46 :?:E:2E:G6]k^AmkAm$=@2? 2=D@ AC6G:@FD=J D6CG65 2D 5:C64E@C @7 A@=:4J 2?5 C6D62C49 7@C E96 %6??6DD66 $64C6E2CJ @7 $E2E6’D ~77:46[ @G6CD66:?8 A@=:4J :?:E:2E:G6D 2?5 E96 @77:46’D 492C:E23=6 D@=:4:E2E:@?D 2?5 82>:?8 5:G:D:@?] x? 255:E:@?[ 96 H@C<65 2D 49:67 6?8C@DD:?8 4=6C< @7 E96 %6??6DD66 $6?2E6 7C@> a__f E@ a_`a[ 2 C@=6 E@ H9:49 96 H2D 2AA@:?E65 3J 7@C>6C {E] v@G] #@? #2>D6J]k^AmkAm“$4@EE :D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE C6DA64E65 @A6C2E@CD :? %6??6DD66 DE2E6 8@G6C?>6?E[ 2?5 9:D 2CC:G2= :D 2 >2;@C DE6A 7@CH2C5 7@C @FC }2D9G:==6 AC24E:46[” p=6I '@86=[ 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C @7 '@86= vC@FA[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“w6 92D CF? =682= 2?5 6IE6C?2= 2772:CD 7@C %wtr[ =65 A@=:4J 2E E96 $64C6E2CJ @7 $E2E6’D @77:46[ 2?5 D6CG65 2D r9:67 t?8C@DD:?8 r=6C< @7 E96 $6?2E6] %92E >62?D 96 F?56CDE2?5D %6??6DD66 8@G6C?>6?E 7C@> 6G6CJ 2?8=6 E92E >2EE6CD E@ @FC 4=:6?ED — E96 =68:D=2EFC6[ E96 286?4:6D[ 2?5 E96 9:896C 65F42E:@? H@C=5]”k^AmkAm%96 255:E:@? @7 $=@2? 4@>6D 27E6C E96 '@86= vC@FA k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^G@86=\8C@FA\6IA2?5D\E6??6DD66\=@33J:?8\E62>\:?\?2D9G:==6^2CE:4=605g3hd7ec\bg44\c6bd\2c52\533577fb_hgh]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm6IA2?565 :ED }2D9G:==6 =@33J:?8 E62> 62C=:6C E9:D J62Ck^2m H:E9 E96 255:E:@? @7 7@FC :?5:G:5F2=D 7C@> w@==2?5 U2>Aj z?:89E’D 8@G6C?>6?E 2772:CD 8C@FA]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennessee Tennessee Higher Education Commission Nashville, Tennessee Tertiary Education Government Of Tennessee Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation Julianne Akers Author email Follow Julianne Akers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Oracle unveils campus details Headline Homes: October 2026 EndeavorB2B CEO Chris Ferrell dismissed