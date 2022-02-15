Washington D.C.-based The Vogel Group is opening a Nashville office, Politico reports.
The lobbying firm was founded by Alex Vogel, a former aide to Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Frist, about four years ago.
“Vogel Group has always had a unique, and important, relationship with Tennessee — driven originally by my work for former Senate Majority Leader Frist and our work for a large group of federal clients that are headquartered in Tennessee,” Vogel said, according to Politico. “This team’s deep relationships and substantive knowledge across the state better positions our clients to navigate the business and policy environment during a time of continued economic expansion across Tennessee.”
Local companies represented by The Vogel Group at the federal level have included Corizon, CoreCivic and SmileDirectClub.
The Nashville office will be led by Tommy Alsup, Bryan Kaegi and Rob Mortensen.
Alsup was previously mayor of Oak Hill and has held government affairs positions at Envision Healthcare, Corizon Health and CoreCivic.
Kaegi worked in government relations for Acadia Healthcare for several years. Over the years, he has been a top fundraiser for Tennessee Republicans including Lamar Alexander and Chuck Fleischmann. His sister, Kim Kaegi, is one of the most prominent fundraisers in the state, working for both top statewide Republicans and Nashville mayoral candidates.
Mortensen was most recently president and CEO of the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association. He previously worked with The Ingram Group and the Tennessee Alliance for Children and Families.
The Vogel Group expanded to Florida in 2021 and merged with a Democratic lobbying firm to expand partisan offerings, Politico notes.
