Efforts are progressing regarding the reinvention of a Germantown property fronting Jefferson Street.
Goshen, Kentucky-based Essex Development, which paid $12.95 million for the property in December 2021 (read here), is working on finalizing plans for a building. The main address of what is a two-parcel property is 300 Jefferson St. The other address is 1121 Third Ave. N.
Matt Williams, Essex managing partner, told the Post the effort is very preliminary and there is no groundbreaking date. However, he said the future building likely will offer a mixture of uses, including residential. A document submitted to the Metro Water Department and related to water capacity permitting references retail space.
Williams declined to note how many stories the structure might rise. IMT Germantown, an apartment building located across Third from the Essex site, stands five floors. Germantown Place, also offering apartments, sits on a site adjacent to the Essex property and rises four floors. Both buildings front Jefferson Street.
Williams, a Vanderbilt University graduate, said Essex is working with locally based architecture firm Smith Gee Studio. Barge Design Solutions, also based in Nashville, is handling engineering and land-planning duties.
"As a Nashvillian, I believe deeply in this city," Williams said. "And I'm proud that this project will help meet the demand for high-quality residential options for the community and foster job growth while delivering exiting new retail and dining spaces."
“We are analyzing different programs and options for the site,” Williams added. “It will be a noteworthy project keeping within the architectural fabric of the neighborhood.”
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
