Nashville-based FrontFour Real Ventures LLC has sold for $12.95 million a Germantown property on which it had considered a mixed-use building — seemingly setting a per-foot record for the North Nashville district.
The main address of what is a two-parcel property is 300 Jefferson St. The other address is 1121 Third Ave. N.
The LLC, a joint venture of Cottingham Capital Partners LLC and the principals of FrontFour Capital, announced the sale in a release but did not disclose the purchase price or the buyer. Sources confirmed the former, but the Post was unable to determine the latter.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $258 per square foot, which sources said is almost certainly a record for Germantown.
With the sale (read about the previous sale here), Cottingham will now fully focus its Germantown efforts on redeveloping the site last home to Roy T. Goodwin Contractors Inc., a property for which it paid $3.7 million in January 2020 (read here). A mixed-use building with high-end condominiums and commercial space is planned for that site, which offers an address of 1414 Third Ave. N.
Cottingham has not yet released an image or a start date for that project. However, roughly 80 residential units are expected, the company said.
Cottingham’s local team consists of Matt Laitinen, Derek Lisle and Michael Young.
Cottingham recently saw the final units sold in its Buena Vista condo building The Ludlow (located near Germantown) 10 months after launching sales.
“We remain focused on continuing our work in the neighborhood to deliver boutique luxury living for the residents of Germantown and surrounding neighborhoods for many years to come,” the company said in the release.
