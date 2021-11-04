The same day that Bridgestone Arena revoked its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Vanderbilt University officials announced they were enforcing theirs at Memorial Gymnasium.
The university said Wednesday that either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (or negative antigen test) at least 72 hours before each game will be required for entry to any men’s or women’s basketball games for fans age 12 and older.
"Vanderbilt Athletics remains committed to keeping our campus community and fans as healthy and safe as possible while attending our events," the university said in a press release. "Any masking requirements will be communicated to fans in advance, and all protocols are subject to change."
Vanderbilt said fans will be notified in advance of any mask requirements. The university currently requires all visitors — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks while indoors.
The university also required that all students be vaccinated for the current academic year.
The Vanderbilt women’s team opens its season on Nov. 9 against Gardner-Webb, and the men’s team hosts Alabama State the following day. Both games start at 7 p.m.
