Less than 48 hours after Vanderbilt ended its 2021 season with a 45-21 loss to Tennessee, the Commodores have already been dealt a blow for next season after three players entered the NCAA transfer portal.
On Monday, receiver Cam Johnson, cornerback Gabe Jeudy and safety Brendon Harris announced via Twitter that they are leaving Vanderbilt to explore opportunities to play elsewhere in 2022.
The departures come just one day after cornerback Allan George — a fifth-year senior — announced he was forgoing his last year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Defensive lineman Marcus Bradley and quarterback Jeremy Moussa also entered the transfer portal eight days apart in early November.
Johnson, a former Brentwood Academy standout, graduates in the spring and will have two more years of eligibility left. He caught 34 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season. Johnson leaves Vanderbilt with 124 receptions, 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns in 37 games, plus 14 punt returns for 104 yards and 12 kickoff returns for 114 yards. He was a four-star recruit in 2018.
“The last four years at Vanderbilt have been some of the best of my life,” Johnson tweeted. “Being able to stay home and play in a city I call home has been a dream come true, and I will be eternally grateful for that opportunity. … However, I think now is the time for me to leave home and see what is next for my career.”
Johnson’s departure, along with Chris Pierce graduating, leaves Will Sheppard as VU’s most experienced returning receiver. He ranked second on the team in 2021 with 43 receptions, 577 yards and four scores.
Rising senior Devin Boddie Jr. (29 receptions, 263 yards, TD), rising sophomores Ezra McCallister, Gamarion Carter and Quincy Skinner, and incoming three-star freshmen Jayden McGowan and Daveon Walker will all compete for spots next season.
Jeudy started 12 games this season as a sophomore, recording 50 tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a tackle for loss. He has three more years of eligibility left.
“Commodore Nation, you truly are the heart beat behind us all,” Jeudy tweeted. “The family and community you have brought have been first class and I know you will continue to do so always! Thank you for giving me the best 3 years a student-athlete could ask for!”
George has one more year of eligibility left, but he decided to pass it up for the chance to play on Sundays. He played in 11 games this season, accounting for 24 tackles and six passes defensed. He ends his Vanderbilt career with 141 tackles, 19 passes defensed, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Vanderbilt’s CB depth now consists of rising senior Jaylen Mahoney, who ranked third on the team with 53 tackles and two interceptions, rising sophomores Tyson Russell, who had 15 tackles in eight games, Brentwood alum John Howse IV, and rising junior Ryan McCord.
Harris recorded 34 tackles and two passes defensed in 12 games as a backup safety. He ends his Vanderbilt career with 127 tackles, seven passes defensed, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Harris has two years of eligibility left. He was a four-star recruit out of Baylor High School in Chattanooga.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.