Jeffrey Simmons Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons is seen prior to the Tennessee Titans game with the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2026, in Nashville.

 Photo: Getty Images/Johnnie Izquierdo

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to note the reported would-be trade has been finalized.)

In what ranks among the NFL’s most eyebrow-raising personnel moves of 2026, the Tennessee Titans have traded standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.