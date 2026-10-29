Top Story Titans trade Jeffery Simmons Tennessee seemingly to move standout defensive tackle to Chicago for two first-round picks, fourth-rounder William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jeffery Simmons is seen prior to the Tennessee Titans game with the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2026, in Nashville. Photo: Getty Images/Johnnie Izquierdo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link (Editor's note: This article has been updated to note the reported would-be trade has been finalized.)In what ranks among the NFL’s most eyebrow-raising personnel moves of 2026, the Tennessee Titans have traded standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 #:?86CVD %@> !6=:DD6C@ 7:CDE C6A@CE65 E96 >@G6]k^AmkAmr9:428@ H:== D6?5 %6??6DD66 EH@ 7:CDE\C@F?5 A:4<D W@?6 :? a_af 2?5 E96 @E96C :? a_agX 2?5 2 7@FCE9\C@F?56C W:? a_afX :? 6I492?86 7@C $:>>@?D[ H9@ :D 86?6C2==J 4@?D:56C65 AC@ 7@@E32==VD 36DE A=2J6C 2E 9:D A@D:E:@?] !6C92AD 6G6? >@C6 ?@E6H@CE9J[ E96 %:E2?D H:== D66 E96:C 36DE A=2J6C — 2?5 A6C92AD E96 7246 @7 E96 7C2?49:D6 — 9625 E@ E96 (:?5J r:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 A6CD@??6= >@G6D H6C6 F?56CE2<6? 367@C6 E96 }@G] `_ }u{ EC256 5625=:?6]k^Amk5:G 4=2DDlQ?7=\4\3@5J\A2CE ?7=\4\3@5J\A2CE\\E6IEQmkAm%:E2?D 4@?EC@==:?8 @H?6C p>J p52>D $ECF?< C6=62D65 E96 7@==@H:?8 DE2E6>6?Eik^Amk^5:Gmk5:G 4=2DDlQ?7=\4\3@5J\A2CE ?7=\4\3@5J\A2CE\\E6IEQmkAmQ%96C6 2C6 76H A6@A=6 =:<6 y677 $:>>@?D] (6 2C6 7@C6G6C 8C2E67F= 7@C 2== 96 92D 8:G6? E9:D E62> 2?5 E9:D 4:EJ] w:D 7@C>:523=6 AC6D6?46 @? E96 7:6=5 H2D DFCA2DD65 @?=J 3J H92E 96 5:5 @77 :E] w6 82G6 }2D9G:==6 >@C6 E92? 7@@E32==] %96 v:G6 Vt> p #62D@? u@F?52E:@? 92D 492?865 =:G6D :? |:55=6 %6??6DD66 2?5 :? |:DD:DD:AA:[ 2?5 x 92G6 ?@ 5@F3E :E H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ H96C6G6C 96 8@6D] y677[ E92?< J@F] u@C 9@H J@F A=2J65[ 9@H J@F =65[ 2?5 9@H J@F C6AC6D6?E65 @FC E62>]Qk^Amk^5:GmkAmpE ah[ $:>>@?D C6>2:?D :? A62< 7@C>] p44@C5:?8 E@ !C@ u@@E32== u@4FD[ $:>>@?D @776CD 2? @G6C2== 8C256 @7 fe]f[ 2 A2DD\CFD9 8C256 @7 g_]d 2?5 2 CF? 5676?D6 8C256 @7 f_] %96 ?F>36CD C2?< E96 7@C>6C |:DD:DD:AA: $E2E6 DE2C `aE9[ 7:7E9 2?5 `eE9 2>@?8 :?E6C:@C 5676?D:G6 =:?6>6?]k^AmkAm$:>>@?D’ a_ CF? DE@AD 2C6 7:CDE 2E 9:D A@D:E:@?[ 2?5 96 C2?<D E9:C5 :? E@E2= AC6DDFC6D H:E9 ac 2?5 7:7E9 :? D24<D H:E9 7@FC]k^AmkAm!6=:DD6C@ C6A@CED r9:428@ ?665D E@ FA8C256 :ED CF? 5676?D6[ H:E9 t$!} DE2E:DE:4D ?@E:?8 E96 q62C J:6=5:?8 E96 }u{’ D `_E9\>@DE CFD9:?8 J2C5D A6C 2EE6>AE 2?5 C2?<:?8 aeE9 :? CF? DE@A H:? C2E6]k^AmkAm$:>>@?D H2D 2 7:CDE\E62> p==\!C@ A:4< =2DE D62D@? 2?5 H:== 8:G6 E96 q62CD[ :? 255:E:@? E@ 9:D @?\7:6=5 D<:==D[ D@>6 <6J :?E2?8:3=6D DF49 2D =6256CD9:A 2?5 E96 23:=:EJ E@ 4@>>2?5 C6DA64E 7C@> 3@E9 E62>>2E6D 2?5 @AA@?6?ED]k^AmkAm~7 ?@E6[ $:>>@?D >256 2 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 %:E2?D H96? 96 D:8?65 2 E9C66\J62C S`_d]g >:==:@? 4@?EC24E @? yF?6 `h] qFE E9:D D62D@? 92D ?@E F?7@=565 72G@C23=J[ H:E9 %6??6DD66 DA@CE:?8 2? 2?6>:4 `\e C64@C5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans American Football Bowls American Football Competitions Nfl Controversies Nfl Franchise Relocations National Football League American Football Nfl Teams Nfl Seasons Nfl Teams Seasons Seasons In American Football Chicago William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Renderings released for East Bank hotel 12South building sells for $6.9M Oracle plans event recognizing groundbreaking All eyes on Jeffrey Simmons as NFL trade deadline looms Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’