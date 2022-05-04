The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their tight end room over the last four days, first drafting Maryland’s Chig Okonkwu on Saturday then signing Netherlands native Thomas Odukoya on Tuesday.
Odukoya is the latest player to sign with an NFL organization as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program, which is designed to help provide international players an opportunity to compete for NFL roster spots.
The Titans stated the 6-foot-6, 263-pounder will join the team for rookie minicamp next week. As part of the IPP program, Odukoya will remain on Tennessee’s roster throughout training camp and earn an international player exemption, which would allow him to be elevated to the active roster during the season similar to players on the practice squad.
The NFL announced in mid-January that 13 players from nine countries would be participating in the IPP program. The other three AFC South teams each added international players including defensive back Marcel Dabo from Germany (Indianapolis Colts) and defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye (Houston Texans) and defensive back Ayo Oyelola (Jacksonville Jaguars), both from the United Kingdom.
Odukoya played in 40 games over four seasons at Eastern Michigan. He registered 21 receptions for 194 yards and four touchdowns, including a 13-reception, 130-yard, two-touchdown senior season in 2021.
His resume includes being named a preseason first team All-MAC selection by Phil Steele this year abd a Phil Steele second team All-MAC selection in 2020. Odukoya was a team captain last season and was an Academic All-MAC honoree in 2019 and 2020.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
