As the Tennessee Titans continue to search for a remedy for their 29th-ranked passing offense, the solution may have been under their nose the entire time.
While Robert Woods and Treylon Burks have done their best to keep a patchwork group of receivers afloat, the Titans have found most of their success passing the ball through their tight ends.
Austin Hooper has come on strong as of late, but it’s rookie Chig Okonkwo who’s making a case to be a more permanent featured part of the offensive game plan down the stretch.
“He seems to take advantage of every opportunity he gets,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “That is something that jumps out from early in the season. We got him the ball a few times and I said, ‘Hey, we have got to get this guy the ball more.’ He just seems like he is hard to bring down. He is physical. He catches the ball extremely well. He plays fast. He has everything you look for in a receiving and pass threat. Just building on those good things he has done. We have seen his role grow as the season has gone on and we just want to keep him improving in the right direction.”
Okonkwo has seen his role expand each of the last three weeks.
He jumped from three receptions on five targets against Cincinnati in Week 12 to four receptions on five targets two weeks ago against Philly, then six receptions on six targets last week against Jacksonville.
The Titans have also maximized his versatility over the stretch, exploiting his ability as a blocker in certain packages, even lining him up in the backfield at fullback on occasion to block for Derrick Henry.
"That's just me really embracing my role as a versatile player," Okonkwo said. "I think that's one of my biggest strengths; for me to be able to line up in any formation, line up in the backfield at fullback and to block from there or catch passes from there is a big strength. That's just another way for me get on the field and help the team."
Added tight ends coach Luke Steckel: “Any good offense tries to [find a] way to get the ball to their playmakers. He’s got a great skillset and he’s got great speed that he brings to our offense. I do think Todd has found some creative ways to get him the ball and you have all those ideas and plans, not only for him but for any player, they’ve got to show they’re ready to handle those opportunities and those details and … I think he’s grown from Week 1 to where we are now in December, and he’s really taken advantage of those opportunities.”
Of tight ends with 30 or more targets, Okonkwo leads them all in yards per reception (15.2). In fact, he’s the only tight end, and one of just nine pass catchers in the NFL, with four receptions of 40 yards or more.
Okonkwo also has the highest yards per target on the Titans (10.8), and he has the third-best catch percentage on the team (67.7). Per Pro Football Focus, Okonkwo is the fifth-highest graded TE and he has the seventh-highest receiving grade among his position group.
Now, just 10 yards away from breaking Ben Troupe’s franchise record for receiving yards for a rookie tight end, Okonkwo is really coming into his own. He could be an X-factor for a Titans offense looking for the smallest glimmer of hope.
“I’ve seen him really makes great strides in his grasp of the offense and our game plans from week to week,” Steckel added. “I think it’s shown in his ability to play fast and be productive.”
