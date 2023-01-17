Though he interviewed for the vacant general manager position with the Tennessee Titans on Friday, it was the Arizona Cardinals who rolled the dice on Monti Ossenfort, naming him their new GM on Monday.
He replaces Steve Keim, who stepped away from the franchise to focus on his health. Keim had been the Cardinals GM since 2013. Ossenfort is the first external GM hire for Arizona since 1994.
Among Ossenfort’s first orders of business: hiring a new head coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last week following a 4-13 season. He had a 28-37-1 record in four years with the Cardinals. Arizona holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"It was critically important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "He possesses every attribute of a successful GM — passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic — and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals."
Tennessee's willingness to allow Ossenfort to interview for other GM openings likely signaled he wasn't a strong candidate for the Titans GM job.
Serving as the Titans director of player personnel for the last three seasons, Ossenfort has been eyed for a prominent front office position for a while. He interviewed for a GM job with the Chicago Bears prior to the 2022 season, and he drew GM interest from the Carolina Panthers in 2021, the Cleveland Browns in 2020 and the Houston Texans in 2019.
Ossenfort joined the Titans in 2020 after 15 years with the New England Patriots, where he worked with former Titans GM Jon Robinson for eight years. He was also a Pats staffer when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played for the team.
The 45-year-old executive got his start in New England as a personnel assistant before earning promotions to area scout, national scout and assistant director of college scouting before taking over as the director of college scouting when Robinson left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
