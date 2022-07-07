TheGoldStandard.png

440 Sports

Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss the Predators' busy week.

Topics discussed in this episode include:

  • A complete analysis of the Ryan McDonagh trade: a leverage play by David Poile to solve a major issue on his roster with little risk while sending a bright signal to Filip Forsberg. What will the Preds defensive pairings look like next year?

  • What's the latest with the Forsberg contract negotiations? Who else could the Preds target?

  • What should the NHL Draft strategy be for Nashville. And WTF, Russia?

You can follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_Braden Gall at @BradenGall and 440 Sports at @440Sports.

You can listen on Spotify, Apple podcasts or listen below:

