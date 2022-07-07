Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss the Predators' busy week.
Topics discussed in this episode include:
A complete analysis of the Ryan McDonagh trade: a leverage play by David Poile to solve a major issue on his roster with little risk while sending a bright signal to Filip Forsberg. What will the Preds defensive pairings look like next year?
What's the latest with the Forsberg contract negotiations? Who else could the Preds target?
What should the NHL Draft strategy be for Nashville. And WTF, Russia?
