Sonny Gray is on the move again.
The Smyrna native and former Vanderbilt ace was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in exchange for 18-year-old pitching prospect Chase Petty, Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2021, and 24-year-old minor league pitcher Francis Peguero.
“I’d like to thank Sonny for everything he’s done for our club,” Reds GM Nick Krall told reporters. “He’s been a tremendous teammate, tremendous player; just a really great guy to have.
“We felt this was a good baseball deal for us. Chase Petty was a pick in the first round of the draft last year, has a chance to be a high-end starting pitcher for a long time. We’re really excited to have him.”
Gray, the No. 18 pick in the 2011 MLB draft, went 7-9 last season with a 4.19 ERA and 155 strikeouts. In three seasons with the Reds, he had a 23-20 record with a 3.49 ERA, 432 strikeouts, and 144 walks in 366.2 innings.
A two-time All-Star, Gray has one year left on his contract at $10.2 million with a $12 million club for 2024. His inflated salary likely facilitated the trade, with Cincinnati engaging in cost-cutting moves including trading fellow pitcher Wade Miley.
"We're excited about his future, but the ability to access someone like Sonny Gray, who we think pitches at the top of the rotation for anybody, it's very unique,'' Derek Falvey, Twins president of baseball operations, told ESPN. "We think this is a guy who really establishes an anchor in our rotation, a guy that young players can look up to and someone we think is really going to lead us.''
Gray projects as Minnesota’s No. 1 pitcher in 2022, leading a rotation comprised of Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan, Randy Dobnak and Dylan Bundy.
The Twins traded Jose Berrios last season and they’ll be without Kenta Maeda for the 2022 season after having Tommy John surgery in September. Michael Pineda, who went 22-13 with a 3.80 ERA in three seasons with Minnesota, is a free agent.
"[Gray’s] got great stuff,'' Falvey added. "But beyond that, just the way he competes every time he goes on the mound, that just adds a level of pushing him up a notch in a rotation.''
At Smyrna, Gray led the Bulldogs football team to consecutive 5A state titles in 2006 and 2007 and the baseball team to the TSSAA state tournament in 2007.
During his Vanderbilt career, Gray posted a 27-10 record with a 3.19 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 317 strikeouts, and 119 walks over 293.1 innings. He led the ‘Dores to their first College World Series appearance in 2011.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
