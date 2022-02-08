The Las Vegas Metro Police Department informed the NFL on Sunday morning that New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara was suspected of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm; however, the league still allowed the 26-year-old running back to play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, according to multiple reports.
Kamara, who had four receptions for 23 yards in the game, was questioned and detained at Allegiant Stadium after the Pro Bowl ended.
Vegas police admitted Kamara, a former player for the University of Tennessee, was allowed to play because they needed his cooperation in identifying others who were with him that participated in the assault.
“We got in touch with NFL security about 10 o’clock in the morning and let them know that [Kamara] was a suspect in the case,” Assistant Sheriff John McGrath told the Nevada Current. “They located him, and he was already on the field. So, they contacted him, and he agreed to meet with us after the game. And so that’s just the way we did it since he was cooperating.”
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department report, video surveillance shows Kamara punching the alleged victim several times before the rest of Kamara’s party started kicking and stomping on the victim. The assault took place at Drai’s After Hours club on the Las Vegas Strip.
The incident began when the victim tried to get on an elevator with Kamara and his friends. He alleges that Kamara put his hand out to stop the victim from entering, he then pushed Kamara’s hand away, then Kamara shoved him backward.
The victim then recalls being beaten by multiple attackers before being knocked unconscious. He suffered several facial injuries including a right orbital fracture, according to the police report.
The surveillance video reportedly shows Kamara punching the victim approximately eight times, including three strikes after he fell to the ground. Kamara was identified both by eyewitnesses and through the video.
Kamara posted bond on Monday and was released with a March 8 court date, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
