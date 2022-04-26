Nashville SC has a trio of new minority owners as the club prepares for its first game at the new Geodis Park on Sunday.
The Major League Soccer franchise announced Tuesday that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, actor Reese Witherspoon and investor Jim Toth (Witherspoon’s husband) have each joined the Nashville SC ownership group, led by principal owner John Ingram. The costs or sizes of the stakes were not disclosed in a release.
“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” Henry said in a release. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss.”
Henry, a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and rushing champion, follows a handful of other NFL players who have joined MLS ownership groups, including his fellow Alabama alum and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram, who joined the ownership group at D.C. United in 2021.
In recent months, U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty disclosed that his dependent children had bought minority stakes in the team (read here).
