Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman are two of the top players at their position, so it came as no surprise when both were named to the MLS All-Star Game on Tuesday.
It’s Mukhtar’s first All-Star appearance and Zimmerman’s third.
The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will take place Aug. 10 at 7:30 pm CST and feature a team of MLS All-Stars playing a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s Liga MX. The game will be televised on ESPN and Univision.
“The selections for Walker and Hany are well-deserved, and we are so proud of them,” Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a release. “They continue to demonstrate that they are among the elite players in Major League Soccer, and this selection only continues to validate and affirm that. They are both tremendous ambassadors for Nashville Soccer Club and MLS and are worthy recipients of this opportunity.”
The first All-Star selection in franchise history last season, Zimmerman has one goal and one assist in 17 appearances this season. He’s been a part of two clean sheets with Nashville and five clean sheets with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Zimmerman, the reigning two-time MLS Defender of the Year, appeared in 10 matches for the USMNT, where he was a captain and led the team to six wins, two draws and two losses with a plus-10 goal differential.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the All-Star Game again,” Zimmerman added. “It’s a special accomplishment that you always strive for each and every season. I’m really happy for Hany [Mukhtar] to get involved after last year probably deserving the honor, it didn’t quite go his way. Credit to a lot of our teammates for putting us in good positions and helping us stand out enough to be selected for this game. I’m excited to represent Nashville and looking forward to the game.”
One of the top offensive producers in the league, Mukhtar leads MLS with 75 shots and 42 shots on goal, and his 10 goals rank fourth. He’s the first player in franchise history with double-digit goals in consecutive seasons.
“It feels amazing to be selected, and I’m happy to be on the team,” Mukhtar said. “I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for their support in getting me here. I’m looking forward to being in Minnesota representing Nashville. It shows all of our hard work here at the club and that our players have been doing a good job these past three years. I’m very happy to be part of it.”
