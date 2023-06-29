Nashville SC’s two designated players have been selected to take on the English Premier League team Arsenal FC in the 2023 Major League Soccer All-Star Game.
Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, the league’s reigning most valuable player, and central defender Walker Zimmerman were each voted in by fans to play in the contest, which will be played July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Zimmerman will be making his fourth consecutive appearance in the all-star game, and has now been selected for more all-star games than any other player on the 2023 MLS all-star roster.
The 30-year-old Zimmerman has been limited — by a groin injury and by international duty for the U.S. men’s national team — to playing 14 games (12 starts) out of 20 for Nashville this season. But Zimmerman has helped Nashville allow just 16 goals, the lowest figure in the league.
Earlier this month, Zimmerman started and played a full 90 minutes in the CONCACAF Nations League championship game, helping the U.S. capture the title with a 2-0 victory over Canada.
This will be Mukhtar’s second consecutive appearance in the all-star contest.
Mukhtar appears to have a good chance at becoming the first player in MLS history to claim back-to-back MVP awards, as he leads the league in goals scored (13) and goal contributions (20). He’s collected two hat tricks, registering three goals against Chicago Fire FC in May and three against St. Louis City SC earlier this month.
Mukhtar and Nashville have been held without a goal in their last two games, as the team has suffered consecutive shutout losses to CF Montreal (1-0) and the Columbus Crew (2-0). Nashville (10-5-5) returns to action Saturday, playing host to DC United at Geodis Park.
Here’s the full 2023 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach’s Selection)
DEFENDERS (7): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach’s Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach’s Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)
MIDFIELDERS (9): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner’s Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach’s Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach’s Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)
FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach’s Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach’s Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner’s Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)