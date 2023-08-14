Nashville SC is one victory away from potentially hosting one of the greatest soccer players in history this weekend.
Nashville faces C.F. Monterrey at Geodis Park on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in a Leagues Cup semifinal game. The other semifinal on Tuesday will pit Inter Miami FC, featuring legendary striker Lionel Messi, against the Philadelphia Union.
Should both Nashville and Miami win, the two teams would play in the Leagues Cup final at Geodis Park on Saturday.
Should both Nashville and Miami lose their semifinals, the teams would play a Leagues Cup third-place game at Geodis Park on Saturday.
The top three finishers in the Leagues Cup will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a big game, a big moment for the club,” Nashville defender Shaq Moore said. “Obviously we want to start writing our own history into the club.
“But we know it starts [Tuesday]. We don’t want to look too far, whether it’s the final or the [Champions Cup] spot. We definitely just want to focus on [Tuesday], take it game by game, not look to the final, not look too far ahead, and just focus on getting a result against a very good Monterrey team that plays good and is strong and on a roll. That’s our only focus right now.”
The 36-year-old Messi has taken the Leagues Cup by storm ever since signing with Miami, scoring eight goals and adding three assists in five games and guiding his team to the semifinal berth.
He is less than a year removed from guiding Argentina to a World Cup title, scoring two goals in his country’s championship match against France. Messi has won the coveted Ballon d’Or award, given to the world’s best soccer player, a record seven times, most recently in 2021.
Nashville will travel to face Miami for a league game on Aug. 30, but had not been scheduled to take on Miami at home this season.
Still, first things first.
Nashville faces a Monterrey team coming off an inspirational victory, as the club rallied from a 2-0 deficit Friday to defeat Los Angeles FC 3-2. Monterrey, a Liga MX team, has outscored its five Leagues Cup opponents 12-4, posting three clean sheets in the process.
The Boys in Gold have momentum of their own, coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Minnesota United last Friday. All five goals came after Minnesota’s D.J. Taylor was issued a red card.
Nashville has scored 13 goals in its five Leagues Cup matches. Hany Mukhtar (two goals, four assists) and Jacob Shaffelburg (one goal, five assists) are tied for the team lead with six goal contributions during that stretch.
“This is what we’re here for,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “As an organization, we want to be in a position competing for silverware. If we’re going to do that, we have to put ourselves in these spots.
“Tough semifinal game, great environment I’m sure, come Tuesday, and a terrific opportunity and an exciting situation.”