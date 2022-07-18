The war chest that Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs built up by trading international roster spots is finally being put to use.
Nashville SC is finalizing the acquisition of defender Shaq Moore from Spanish club CD Tenerife of the Segunda Division for a $2 million transfer fee.
The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and a source close to the situation later confirmed to the Post on the condition of anonymity because there has been no official announcement yet.
The 25-year-old right back began his youth career first at IMG Academy then with the FC Dallas academy in 2014 before starting his pro career in Spain, signing his first contract with Huracan Valencia CF in 2015.
Spending the last three years with CD Tenerife, Moore totaled one goal and eight assists in 101 appearances, including starts in 16 of his 29 matches last season. He also appeared 10 times for the U.S. men's national team this year as they competed in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying matches.
Moore has represented the U.S. on the U17, U18 and U20 teams, including captaining the U17 team to the quarterfinals of CONCACAF U17 Championship in 2013 and an appearance with the U20 team in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2015.
He’s currently competing with Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Inter Miami CF’s DeAndre Yedlin and Boavista’s Reggie Cannon, among others, for the starting right back job with the U.S for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
