Trevecca taps alumnus Jon Burch as athletics director Long-time university leader will succeed Mark Elliott in overseeing Trojan sports program William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 30, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Trevecca Nazarene University has selected alumnus Jon Burch as its 14th director of athletics.According to a press release, Burch will assume the role July 1, 2027, following the conclusion of the 2026-27 academic year. From left: Dr. Dan Boone, Jon Burch, Mark Elliott Photo: TNU × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFC49 H:== C6A=246 |2C< t==:@EE[ H9@ :D :? 9:D `eE9 D62D@? 2D %C6G6442’D 2E9=6E:4D 5:C64E@C]k^AmkAmt==:@EE 96=A65 E96 F?:G6CD:EJ 2D46?5 7C@> }pxp E@ }rpp s:G:D:@? xx[ :? H9:49 :E 7:CDE D6CG65 2D 2 7@F?5:?8 >6>36C @7 E96 vC62E |:5H6DE pE9=6E:4 r@?76C6?46 2?5 E96? >@G65 :?E@ E96 vF=7 $@FE9 r@?76C6?46]k^AmkAmqFC49 A=2J65 32D<6E32== 2E %C6G6442 7@C %C@;2? w2== @7 u2>6 4@249 uC2?< (:=D@?] p7E6C (:=D@?’D 56A2CEFC6[ qFC49 =67E %C6G6442 E@ D6CG6 :? E96 &]$] }2GJ] w6 =2E6C C6EFC?65 E@ 4@>A=6E6 9:D F?56C8C25F2E6 568C66 2E %}& :? `hhf E96? 62C?65 2 >2DE6C’D 568C66 :? `hhh 2?5 2 5@4E@C2E6 :? 65F42E:@? :? a__b[ 3@E9 2E %C6G6442 2D H6==]k^AmkAmqFC49 92D E2F89E >2?286>6?E 2?5 =6256CD9:A 2E %C6G6442 7@C ae J62CD 2E E96 F?56C8C25F2E6[ >2DE6C’D 2?5 5@4E@C2= =6G6=D :? E96 %}& $<:??6C $49@@= @7 qFD:?6DD] sFC:?8 9:D E6?FC6[ 96 2=D@ 92D D6CG65 2D 5:C64E@C @7 8C25F2E6 >2?286>6?E AC@8C2>D] w:D AC@76DD:@?2= 6IA6C:6?46 36J@?5 %C6G6442 :?4=F56D >:?:DECJ[ 4@CA@C2E6 H@C< 2?5 4@?DF=E:?8 @? =6256CD9:A 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?2= 67764E:G6?6DD]k^AmkAmx? 9:D C@=6 2D 724F=EJ 2E9=6E:4D C6AC6D6?E2E:G6[ qFC49 92D H@C<65 H:E9 t==:@EE[ 2E9=6E:4D =6256CD9:A DE277 2?5 %}& 4@2496D E@ DFAA@CE E96 DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D :? E96 4=2DDC@@>] %C6G6442 A@DE65 2 hc A6C46?E 24256>:4 DF446DD C2E6 :? E96 }rppVD a_ad C6A@CE[ C2?<:?8 }@] `a 2>@?8 b`` s:G:D:@? xx :?DE:EFE:@?D]k^AmkAm“y@? 92D =@G65 %C6G6442 pE9=6E:4D 7C@> E96 E:>6 96 H2D 2 DEF56?E E@ H96C6 96 :D E@52J[ 2D E96 724F=EJ 2E9=6E:4D C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 2?5 2D 2 A2C6?E @7 @?6 @7 @FC DEF56?ED[” %}& !C6D:56?E s2? q@@?6 D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“w:D D6=64E:@? C6D@=G6D 2?J 4@?46C? 23@FE 7:?5:?8 D@>6@?6 H9@’D 2 8@@5 7:E 7@C %C6G6442]”k^AmkAmqFC49 H:== 368:? 9:D E6?FC6 2D ps 2D %C6G6442 6?E6CD :ED e_E9 D62D@? @7 :?E6C4@==68:2E6 2E9=6E:4D 2?5 `eE9 D62D@? 2D 2? }rpp s:G:D:@? xx >6>36C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trevecca Nazarene University National Collegiate Athletic Association William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Renderings released for East Bank hotel Oracle plans event recognizing groundbreaking Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’ All eyes on Jeffery Simmons as NFL trade deadline looms 12South building sells for $6.9M