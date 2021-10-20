The Tennessee General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a near-$900 million spending package designed to lure Ford Motor Co. to a state-owned industrial property located in West Tennessee.
Just three members in each chamber, all Republican, voted against the suite of bills. The spending approval comes less than a month after Gov. Bill Lee and Ford and state officials announced the plan to build Ford’s new electric pickup trucks and electric vehicle batteries at the Memphis Regional Megasite.
Legislative leaders hurried the bills through the process in a three-day special session, pushing aside efforts to bring up unrelated proposals.
"There are a few days that feel as significant and as important as a day like today," Lee said. "I am so grateful for the many years before I ever came here that folks were thinking about how this should happen in Tennessee."
Though the disbursement of nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money is complete, lawmakers aren’t done with special session. They called another one themselves, the third of the year, which is set to begin next week and allow members to debate banning COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, among other issues.
The Ford project is expected to transform the area around the Haywood County site, located between Memphis and Jackson, much like Nissan’s arrival in the 1980s kicked off major changes for Rutherford County.
The prospect of United Auto Workers representing thousands of workers at the site caused heartburn for many of the anti-organized labor Republicans who run the legislature. But efforts to codify any Ford-specific, anti-union measures failed as legislative leaders sought to hold together the deal with the automaker. Lee declined to say whether he'd made any promises to Ford on that front.
The project at the site, which will feature a partnership with a battery maker, is expected to yield more than 5,000 jobs directly, plus thousands more for the ensuing construction phase. Ford and state officials estimate that the companies will spend more than $5 billion on the project.
Incentives for the companies include $500 million in grants plus hundreds of millions of dollars in direct state spending on water and road infrastructure. The state will also spend $40 million, plus future operating costs, on a new technical college at the West Tennessee site.
"There's no doubt in my mind this was a good investment," Lee said.
