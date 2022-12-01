Gov. Bill Lee’s team is preparing for a major infrastructure push when the legislature returns in 2023, but Lee has pledged to pay for new projects without raising the gas tax or incurring new debt.
The tentative plan, revealed this week, is to fund new projects via a few different avenues. The state hopes to increase registration fees for electric vehicles to make up for revenue EV users do not contribute via gas taxes. Additionally, Lee wants to partner with private companies via long-term leases so that they can build additional lanes on highways in the state, accessed only by toll-paying users.