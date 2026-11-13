Artist Jamie Lester, Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and Administration Jim Bryson, Gov. Bill Lee, state Sen. Steve Southerland, state Rep. David Hawk, and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (L-R) pose in front of the newly unveiled David Crockett statue in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveils a statue of David Crockett in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters
The crowd applauds at the unveiling of a David Crockett statue in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters
Artist Jamie Lester speaks at the unveiling of a David Crockett statue in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters
Tennessee State Park Rangers from David Crockett State Park admire the details of a newly unveiled David Crockett statue in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters
Fred Bloom, Issac White and Thomas Batchelor (L-R) dress in frontier clothing at the unveiling of a statue of David Crockett in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee jokes with Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton at the unveiling of a statue of David Crockett in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.
Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters
Artist Jamie Lester, Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and Administration Jim Bryson, Gov. Bill Lee, state Sen. Steve Southerland, state Rep. David Hawk, and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (L-R) pose in front of the newly unveiled David Crockett statue in front of the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 12, 2026.