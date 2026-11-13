A likeness of the late and legendary Tennessee statesman David "Davy" Crockett now overlooks Nashville’s Legislative Plaza after the unveiling of a new sculpture on Thursday.

The 1,500-pound bronze statue — titled “Guardian of the Frontier” — stands more than 11 feet tall and is sited between the State Capitol building and the plaza on the stone overlook that once accommodated a statue of Edward W. Carmack. The latter was purposely tipped over during a May 2020 protest as part of the Black Lives Matter movement before demonstrators began occupying the plaza.