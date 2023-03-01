AbortionLawProtest082522_Masters-6.jpg

Medical professionals were joined by protesters outside of the Justice A. A. Birch Building on Aug. 25, 2022, the day that Tennessee's abortion trigger law went into effect.

 Photo: Hamilton Matt Masters

Despite public support, adding exceptions for rape or incest to Tennessee’s abortion ban likely won’t happen this year.  

Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), who sponsored Senate Bill 857, moved the bill to the general subcommittee instead of bringing it to a vote on Tuesday, a move that effectively kills the bill for this year. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.