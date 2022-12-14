AbortionLawProtest082522_Masters-10.jpg

Protestors gather in Nashville following the release of a draft court opinion reversing Roe v. Wade

Of the Tennesseans who responded to the latest Vanderbilt Poll, 75 percent believed abortions should be legal in cases of rape or incest. That includes 62 percent of Republicans, 78 percent of independents and 93 percent of Democrats. 

More than 1,000 registered Tennessee voters responded to the poll, conducted between Nov. 8 and Nov. 28. It also included questions about the 2024 election, the economy, education and climate change. The numbers were broken down into those who identify as MAGA Republicans (those identifying with former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again philosophy) and non-MAGA Republicans. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.