Metro Finance Director Kevin Crumbo announced Thursday afternoon that he will leave office to return to his family investment firm.
Crumbo characterized his appointment to city office in September 2019 as a mission to help Mayor John Cooper balance Metro finances and asserted the mission is accomplished, citing that success and an ostensibly post-pandemic economy as a good time to pass on to his successor. During his tenure, Crumbo helped guide Metro through a $41.5 million budget shortfall and a subsequent pandemic that led him to model the spending plan that brought 2020’s 34 percent tax leap, which kept the city’s operating budget from being depleted.
Nashville’s fiscal 2019-2020 budget covered $30 million worth of expenses using a private parking deal and another $11.5 million via sale of the downtown energy system. But the parking deal never closed and the city hit unforeseen obstacles trying to sell the power system. State law mandated that the budget be balanced by the time the next fiscal budget was due, so by December 2019, Crumbo presented a solution to the state comptroller in the form of two payments in lieu of taxes, two departmental reimbursements and a pooling of savings from Metro departments.
Crumbo, a former KraftCPAs partner who last decade also led a financial turnaround of the Nashville Symphony, similarly helped Cooper craft the 2021-2022 budget with its $50 million for teacher raises and the extra $11 million for Metro Police. The latter item saw protests upend Metro Council’s public hearing when the budget passed June 15. The Nashville People’s Budget Coalition demanded Metro Police be “defunded” and that the department’s budget be appropriated for various social programs.
Crumbo’s appointment to the office was fraught from the start with his reputation for having advised former Mayor Megan Barry on Nashville General Hospital's risk management on a pro bono basis — and therefore unknowable to the public. Barry’s controversial 2017 announcement to end of all inpatient care for the North Nashville facility at Crumbo’s recommendation yielded demands from Metro Council for transparency.
“I want to thank Kevin for his commitment during one of the hardest years in our city’s history," Cooper said through a spokesperson. "He played a key role in helping Nashville get its finances back on track so we can invest in our growing community. When Kevin joined Metro government, he told us he could give us a year. I’m grateful he gave us almost two. We will work with Kevin to ensure a smooth transition within Metro Finance.”
A successor to Crumbo has yet to be named.
