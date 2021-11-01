U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has promoted Michael Sullivan to state director, succeeding the retiring Jim Henry.
Henry has a long record in Tennessee politics, having served as deputy governor under Gov. Bill Haslam, minority leader in the state House, chair of the Tennessee Republican Party and commissioner of the state Department of Children’s Services.
Sullivan was campaign manager for Hagerty’s 2020 election effort. Previously, he was executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party and has worked on GOP campaigns in several states. He had been deputy state director under Henry.
“Michael has done an exceptional job assembling a dedicated team in the state, and spending long hours on the phone and on the road visiting with citizens about my priorities and ways my office can assist them,” Hagerty said in a release. “As he begins his new position, which will be seamless as he has served as Jim Henry’s deputy since the day I took office, I am confident that Michael’s same dedication and work ethic will continue to serve the hardworking men and women of Tennessee well.”
