State Rep. Michael Curcio (R-Dickson) will not run for reelection in 2022, he announced on social media Thursday.
The representative, an insurance broker, has held several powerful positions in the House, including chair of the Judiciary Committee (later split into two committees; he currently chairs the Criminal Justice Committee).
Curcio has been a major voice at the Capitol on criminal justice reform and other issues, including changes to the state’s court system. He sought election to a caucus leadership position in 2019 following the downfall of Speaker Glen Casada but fell short.
“It’s hard to believe, but ten years have passed since I first announced my candidacy in 2012, and it has been a lightning-fast decade,” Curcio wrote. “Serving in this capacity was a heck of a mountain to climb, and I now look forward to the next mountain.”
His District 69 includes Hickman and parts of Maury and Dickson counties. Other than Curcio, Democrat Valerie Sloan of Waynesboro is the lone candidate to have registered with state regulators to run in the GOP-leaning district.
The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Mike Bell, is also stepping down after this term.
