Odessa Kelly, the Nashville activist and Stand Up Nashville co-founder, is moving her congressional campaign from the 5th District to the 7th District following redistricting.
Kelly was initially challenging Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) in the 5th District’s Democratic primary, but redistricting split Nashville into three different districts, each favoring Republicans.
Kelly now will run in the Democratic primary in an effort to take on incumbent Rep. Mark Green (R-Clarksville), whose 7th District now includes much of the northern part of Davidson County.
Cooper decided to retire rather than seek reelection in the new-look 5th District. More than a dozen Republicans are currently positioning themselves for bids in the 5th District.
“The people I know, whether they live in North Nashville, Clarksville, Waverly or the hollers, they don’t care about no lines," Kelly said in an announcement video. "These people just want clean air, better schools and more money in their pocket.”
The 7th District now includes the northwestern part of Davidson County, the western half of Williamson County and all or part of several more rural counties to the west of Nashville, stretching from the Alabama border to the Kentucky border. Kelly launched her campaign nearly a year ago with backing from national progressive group Justice Democrats.
Kelly currently lives in the 6th District, which also took on parts of Nashville in redistricting. A spokesperson noted that she lives right on the line for the 7th District and plans to move to it, though election laws do not require Tennessee congressional candidates to live in their district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.