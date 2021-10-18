U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) is building a financial buffer between himself and his Democratic primary challenger Odessa Kelly.
Though both reported smaller fundraising hauls in the third quarter than they did in the prior quarter, the first major fundraising period of their matchup, Cooper has more than $1 million on hand for the rest of the campaign, compared to about $155,000 for Kelly.
Cooper reported raising $392,344.69 in July, August and September while spending $108,229.55. His fundraising total came from an approximately even split between individuals and political fundraising committees, including corporate donations eschewed by Kelly.
His individual donors included Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and former Nashville mayor and Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who along with his wife Andrea Conte made maximum donations both to Cooper’s primary and hypothetical general election campaigns.
Kelly, a local activist running with the backing of national group Justice Democrats, reported raising $109,819.47, almost all of that from individuals. She spent $85,457.04 and has $154,786 on hand.
Kelly’s fundraising to date makes her Cooper’s most spirited challenger since he first won the Nashville-based seat in 2002 (he previously represented a different district for six terms). But it remains to be seen whether the duo will still be duking it out for the same district come next year.
The state legislature, dominated by Republicans, is currently working on the required post-census redistricting, and some proposals could result in Nashville’s mostly Democratic voters being split into multiple districts to deliver Republicans another seat in Tennessee congressional delegation.
Cooper has urged the lawmakers not to split up Tennessee’s capital city. If they do, multiple additional Republicans could jump in the race for a newly drawn, GOP-friendly seat. One already has, though music video producer Robby Starbuck currently lives outside the 5th Congressional District in neighboring Williamson County (representatives are not required to live in their district, and Starbuck has said he would move into the district). Starbuck reported raising $92,553 in the quarter, with more than $100,000 on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.