Local activist and divinity student Justin Jones is running for state House in Nashville’s District 52.
Jones is the second Democrat to enter the race for the seat held by retiring Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville), joining Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield. (Jones calls Porterfield “a friend” and someone he respects.)
In an interview, Jones said the state House is a better fit for his record than the U.S. Congress. He briefly sought to challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) in 2019 and 2020 but ultimately abandoned the effort.
Jones has spent nearly a decade as a frequent presence at the state legislature, protesting on behalf of voting rights, racial justice and other issues. He was arrested and banned from the Capitol grounds after lobbing a paper cup at then-House Speaker Glen Casada, and he spent weeks camped out at the so-called People’s Plaza during the summer of 2020.
So, he said, the state House is “much more directly connected to the work we’ve been doing” than Congress.
The district is largely based around Antioch and the southeastern part of Davidson County, but it includes a small corner of East Nashville where both Stewart and Jones live. Jones said voters in the two parts of the district share many of the same concerns. He said he would focus on fighting extremism, including related to immigration, if elected.
“People want to know how we are resisting these extreme bills,” Jones said. “It’s the same concerns and I think people are united in that conversation.”
Jones offered praise of Stewart, whom he called “a fighter.” He added Stewart once bailed him out of jail after a protest.
“We need an organizer in that seat,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.