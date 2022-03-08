Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield has picked up a petition in an effort to qualify to run in Nashville’s state House District 52.
Porterfield, a Democrat, is the first candidate in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville).
A special education coach, Porterfield was first elected to Metro Council in a 2019 special election and later that year was elected to a full four-year term. Her District 29 includes parts of Southeast Nashville between the Nashville International Airport and Percy Priest Lake.
Porterfield is a past vice chair of the Metro Council Budget and Finance Committee. She has been among the most liberal on the council and has supported efforts to redirect law enforcement resources to other purposes. She was also among the first public officials to endorse Odessa Kelly’s primary challenge of Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper, and she was a state co-chair of Bernie Sanders' presidential bid.
Porterfield confirmed in a phone call that she plans to run, calling herself a “very progressive Democrat.”
She said she would focus on public education, labor, health care access and pushing back against “extreme right-wing policies” if elected.
“My record on council has proved I’m a very strong voice,” she told the Post. “That’s really what we need right now.”
And even though Porterfield touts her progressive bona fides, she said she hopes to work with Republicans if elected especially on “issues that affect everyone regardless of their party.” Since Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, that’s a requirement to get bills passed.
“I definitely understand the challenges that I would be facing being in the minority,” Porterfield said. “I think we have to take partisan politics off the table. Republicans should want funding for their child’s school just like a Democrat does.”
Porterfield plans a formal campaign launch on March 22.
