Metro Councilmember Larry Hagar is running for the Davidson County Division 7 Circuit Court seat held by retiring Judge Randy Kennedy.
Hagar, who is term-limited on the council, picked up a petition Monday, the first day they were available, to get on the Democratic primary ballot for the position.
He told the Post that he did not want to run against an incumbent or for an at-large seat on the Metro Council.
Hagar's law practice is 25-30 percent probate matters like those heard by the Division 7 court, he estimated, adding that he has experience with conservatorships because his adult son is under one.
“I pretty well accomplished everything I set out to do in the district,” Hagar said.
Hagar added that he hopes to “continue in [Kennedy’s] legacy.”
District 11, which he has represented since 2015, includes Old Hickory and other neighborhoods near Old Hickory Lake.
The primary election is scheduled for May 3, with the general election to follow in August.
Several other judicial candidates have been preparing runs in recent months.
