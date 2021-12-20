With 2022 elections on the horizon, several potential Davidson County judicial candidates are making their plans known.
Davidson County Division 7 Circuit Court Judge Randy Kennedy announced recently he would retire at the end of his term. Kennedy, previously a Metro Councilmember and an attorney in private practice, was appointed to the bench in 2003 and subsequently re-elected three times.
No candidate has yet filed with the state to establish a campaign committee for the seat.
Davidson County General Sessions Judge Lynda Jones, meanwhile, announced she would seek another term.
Since her first election in 2014, Jones has helped develop the Homelessness Court and was the General Sessions presiding judge in 2019 and 2020.
Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins also recently announced his reelection bid. He has a campaign kickoff scheduled for Feb. 3, according to a release.
Perkins was appointed to the seat in 2008 and reelected twice.
“I’m grateful to have twice been elected by the people of Nashville, and am hopeful they will place their trust in me for another eight years,” Perkins said in the release. “This position requires fairness, impartiality and a respect for the rule of law. I believe I have provided those during my 13 years on the bench.”
Defense attorney and former prosecutor Jim Todd has kicked off a campaign for Davidson County General Sessions judge.
He is seeking the Division VI seat currently held by Michael Mondelli.
“My lifetime experience working as a prosecutor and, later, as a defense attorney has been an eye-opening journey,” he said in a release. “It taught me many tough lessons about myself and the criminal justice system. It helped me to recognize that system can often be unfair, and I’m running to change that. It requires deep experience and the knowledge to balance toughness and fairness.”
Local judicial races have been underway for months, with former Mayor David Briley and attorney Wendy Longmire both seeking the Circuit Court seat held by the retiring Hamilton Gayden, public defender Marcus Floyd running for a General Sessions seat held by the retiring Bill Higgins and former federal prosecutor Lynne Ingram challenging the under-investigation Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones.
