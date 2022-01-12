Candidates for Davidson County district attorney general are beginning to fundraise in earnest.
At least two attorneys are challenging incumbent prosecutor Glenn Funk, who is finishing his first eight-year term later this year. Candidates face a campaign finance report filing deadline later this week that will show where the challengers stack up against Funk ahead of a May Democratic primary.
One of them, former assistant Nashville DA Danielle Nellis, is hosting a fundraiser on Jan. 18 at the offices of Klein Solomon Mills PLLC, according to an invitation obtained by the Post.
Hosts for the fundraiser include Tayo Atanda, an Amazon attorney and former Waller Lansden partner, and the leaders of Klein Solomon Mills: Kevin Klein, Michael Mills and Saul Solomon (a former Metro law director).
The list of supporters on an invite to a campaign kickoff for Funk is lengthier. The event is scheduled for Wednesday at the offices of Freeman Webb, whose owner, Bill Freeman, also owns the Post. Bill's son Bob Freeman, a state representative, is also on the list, though he told the Post that he has not endorsed anyone in the DA's race.
Funk backers include former mayoral candidate and attorney Charles Robert Bone, Conviction Review Unity leader Sunny Eaton, developer Tony Giarratana, Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover and former Mayor Bill Purcell.
Former federal prosecutor Sara Beth Myers is also running for DA.
According to an email sent to supporters, Myers raised more than $30,000 at a campaign kickoff in December. Supporters include state Rep. Darren Jernigan, potential mayoral candidate Hal Cato and former longtime Tennessee Bar Association executive director Allan Ramsaur.
The full list of Myers supporters:
