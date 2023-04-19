Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Lewis Agnew — President, Chas. Hawkins Co.: Named co-leader of long-time firm in 2016, teaming with chairman Bill Hawkins. Received the 2016 NAIOP Developing Leader Award for Middle Tennessee.
Allen Arender — Director of Development, Holladay Properties: Has helped Indianapolis-based Holladay create Nashville market presence. Company bought Germantown-area property in late 2021 and again in early 2023.
Steve Armistead — Partner, Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate Services: Co-founder (with Bill Barkley) of company that helped jump-start development of the Gulch. Now sometimes partnering with Tim Morris, Jared Bradley and Brad Bars on various projects.
Jessica Averbuch — CEO and Owner, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty: Started her residential real estate career in 2001. Holds degree in anthropology and psychology from Washington University.
Shawn Bailes — President, FMBC Investments: Boutique developer who sold his 83 Freight apartment property derived from shipping containers in Wedgewood-Houston for about $11.2 million in 2020. Has completed projects in 12South and West End Park, among other areas.
Luca Barber — Managing Director, Mill Creek: Oversees local operations of Boca Raton, Florida-based company. Leads company underway or planning multiple large-scale residential buildings within the city’s urbanized districts. Teams with Jim Beckner to run local Mill Creek office.
Jared Bradley — President, The Bradley Projects: Skilled at both design and development. Firm is recognized for its contemporary design bent.
Doug Brandon — Managing Principal, Cushman & Wakefield: CRE industry veteran who oversees daily operations of entity that merged with DTZ in 2015. Previously worked at Smith Barney. Joined Cushman in 2006 and partners with Charlie Gibson, executive managing director, to oversee office.
Herbert Brown — Community and Citizenship Director, Turner Construction: Joined Turner in late 2021 in position he continues to hold. Earned master’s degree in public administration from University of Tennessee.
Sean Buck — VP, Office Leader, JE Dunn: With local office of Kansas City-based builder since 2003. On his sixth title in two decades. Elevated from group manager role in late 2019. Holds degrees from Auburn and Vanderbilt.
Jim Caden — Investor: Unassuming industry veteran who helped lead the reinvention of M Street in The Gulch. Part of investor group that sold small parcel to the state related to the Broadway viaduct project.
Wood Caldwell — Principal, Southeast Venture: Likely the most visible member of company with multiple heavyweights. Serves with Cam Sorenson in SEV’s development services division. Company — which also leans on principal and managing broker Greg Coleman — sold Gulch site at Eighth and Division for eye-catching $38 million in late 2021.
Bo Campbell — Partner, Real Estate Industry Co-Chair, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis: Has been involved in several first-time transactions or development deals in Tennessee, including the redevelopment of the former Nashville Convention Center site that became Fifth + Broadway.
Kelly Cathey — Managing Director, Gensler: Teams with co-managing director Christopher Goggin to lead local office of what is generally considered the world’s biggest design firm. Previously worked with Nashville-based Gresham Smith.
Tyler Cauble — Founding Principal and President, The Cauble Group: Boutique player who focuses his development attention on Dickerson Pike corridor and North Davidson County. Founded Parasol Management in 2018 for property management duties.
Alex Chambers — Senior VP and Nashville Market Leader, Highwoods Properties: Oversees company that developed SoBro site on which sits 30-story Bridgestone Americas Tower. Replaced Brian Reames, who retired in 2022.
Rodney Chester — CEO and Board Chair, Gresham Smith: Has worked for firm for nearly 24 years. Joined company’s board of directors in 2015 and previously served as COO since 2018 before assuming new role in January 2022. Succeeded Al Pramuk, who remains company chairman. Teams with chief development officer Kelly Knight Hodges and Principal Brandon Bell to lead company.
Neal Clayton — Owner, Engel & Völkers: Nashville native (a Hillsboro High School graduate) and veteran of the local residential real estate scene. Also owns Neal Clayton Realtors. Teams with John Clayton, the company’s license partner.
Hunter Connelly — CEO, Village Real Estate Services: Named to role in January 2019 and teams with principal broker Zach Goodyear. University of the South grad previously worked as co-founder with Aaron White at Evergreen Real Estate.
David Creed — President, Creed Investment: Is seeing construction completion on 20-story mixed-use Moore Building in Midtown, a project with which Atlanta-based Portman is participating. Works closely with Stan Snipes, founder of Snipes Properties and a former XMi official. Owns downtown’s The Pilcher Building.
Dwane Crews — Owner and CEO, Synergy Realty Network: Former music industry official who is a licensed general contractor and Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.
Roy Dale — CEO, Dale & Associates: Former Metro Councilmember offers 31-plus years of experience in planning, zoning, development and construction management. Teams with trusted deputy Michael Garrigan to lead company involved in multiple local projects.
Mark Deutschmann — Chairman Emeritus, Village Real Estate Services: Sold majority interest in Village, which he started in 1996, in 2019. Oversees Core Development, known for Werthan Mills Lofts and its multiple projects in Wedgewood-Houston, with Andrew Beaird.
Sheila Dial-Barton — Principal, EOA Architects: Leads design firm long spearheaded by Gary Everton. University of Tennessee grad has been with company since 1997.
Andrew Donchez — Principal, Head of Development, SomeraRoad: Teams with Jonathon Reeser, principal and co-head of acquisitions, to oversee Nashville office of company that also has presence in New York. Company’s Paseo South Gulch continues to unfold.
Glynn Dowdle — Principal, Dowdle Construction Group: Has worked within industry since 1988. Teams with Allen Buchanan and Chase Manning to oversee company.
Tim Downey — CEO, Southern Land: Leads company known for its mixed-use Vertis Green Hills, which won the NAIOP multi-family development of the year award in early 2020. SLC in February paid $9.85M for Green Hills site GBT previously eyed for tower.
John Eakin — Chairman, Eakin Partners: Industry veteran oversees with Barry Smith company that has developed mixed-use mid-rises Roundabout Plaza, SunTrust Plaza, 1201 Demonbreun and the 2020-completed Peabody Plaza in Rolling Mill Hill.
John Eldridge III — President, E3 Construction: Continues focus on Clifton Avenue and surrounding streets of McKissack Park (which he dubbed City Heights). Overton graduate known for his work with friend and fellow real estate investor Max Khazanov.
Tarek El Gammal — Executive Managing Director, Newmark: Former JLL and SEV official who holds MBA degree from the University of Chicago. Formed local office in 2020 with CRE industry heavy-hitter Vince Lefler.
Gina Emmanuel — Principal, Centric Architecture: Teams with Jim Thompson, Justin Lowe and David Plummer to guide design firm. Board member of NAIOP, Catholic Charities of Tennessee and the Metro Housing Trust Fund Commission.
Meg Epstein — Founder, CA South Development: Working on projects in Edgehill, Pie Town and North Capitol. Moved her company in 2022 to Wedgewood-Houston building. Now eyeing East Nashville site on river for major work.
David Frazier — CEO and Owner, Hardaway Construction: Acquired venerable company in 2018 after serving as president and operations manager. Holds two degrees from U.S. Naval Academy.
Bill Freeman — Co-Founder, Freeman Webb Companies: Oversees 41-year-old company with about 450 employees and nearly 15,000 apartment units and 1 million square feet of commercial property under management in four states. Was appointed in 2022 by President Joe Biden to Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Owns Post parent company FW Publishing.
Rick French — Principal, French King Fine Properties: Teams with Tim King to oversee long-standing local residential real estate company. Co-founder in 1985 of the defunct but still remembered French Christianson Patterson and Associates.
Steve Fridrich — President and Managing Partner, Fridrich and Clark Realty: Launched real estate career in 1979 while a Vanderbilt student and became a full partner in 1982 of company founded by his father. Has grown Fridrich & Clark Realty from one office with fewer than 10 agents to two offices with 180-plus agents.
Mike Frohnappel — Managing Principal/Nashville, Baker Barrios: Leads local office of Orlando company (which also operates offices in Chicago and Tampa). University of Arkansas grad oversees approximately 13 employees in the Gulch, with office now seven years in operations.
Gary Gaston — Executive Director, Nashville Civic Design Center: Principal contributor to “The Plan of Nashville.” A TEDx Nashville Fellow who oversees nonprofit now 23 years in operation. Holds degrees from both Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Hunter Gee — Principal, Smith Gee Studio: Teams with fellow principals Fleming Smith, Dallas Caudle and Greg Tidwell at architecture firm focused on boutique projects throughout city’s various urban districts.
Tony Giarratana — Principal, Giarratana: Has developed downtown sites on which rise five towers of 200 feet or taller, including the 550-foot-tall 505. Company underway with three Church Street skyscrapers, including a 750-footer on portion of downtown YMCA site. Considered by many the city’s most well-known developer due to high-profile nature of his projects.
Jimmy Granbery — CEO, H.G. Hill Realty: Has overseen urban infill projects in 12South, Five Points, Green Hills, Hillsboro Village and Sylvan Heights. Now focused on Germantown and West End Avenue sites for mixed-use buildings. Member of city’s old-school development community who has earned respect for hiring local companies and for using progressive design and planning concepts.
Joseph Griffin — CEO, RaganSmith Associates: After joining firm in 1987, was promoted to top job in 2020. Holds engineering degree from University of Massachusetts at Lowell.
Chad Grout — Founder and Principal Broker, Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate: Is focused on parts of South Nashville, including Wedgewood-Houston. Advocate of urban development who holds master’s degree in real estate from Atlanta’s Georgia State.
Roberto Gutierrez — Managing Partner, Jackson Builders: Oversees acquisitions, financing and investor relations for boutique development business that has completed more than 150 infill homes in Nashville’s urban core. Focuses work on Buchanan Arts District and Bordeaux. Current pipeline amounts to $75 million across 30 projects through Q4 2024. At 30, ranks among city’s youngest developers.
Kristy Hairston — Regional Vice President, Compass Green Hills: Former president of Greater Nashville Realtors and member of CABLE and Nashville Rotary. Previously served as managing director of Nashville sales.
Whitfield Hamilton — Regional Partner, Panattoni Development: Partners with brother Hayne on development of Music Row-area sites, including office buildings on 16th Avenue (home to SESAC) and on Music Circle South. Company finished work in 2022 on Row office building at ex-site of Bobby’s Idle Hour.
Kim Hartley Hawkins — Co-Founding Principal, Hawkins Partners: Teams with husband Gary Hawkins to lead influential land planning and landscape architecture firm. Company, which is contributing to massive Nashville Yards project, lost its Five Points office due to March 2020 tornado and helped rebuild with owner Hill Realty.
William Hastings — Principal, Hastings Architecture Associates: Teams with David Bailey and David Powell to lead firm that designed Asurion building in North Gulch for Highwoods and MCC Roundabout-area tower 805 Lea. Company continues to land increasing number of high-rise design assignments.
Michael Hayes — President and CEO, C.B. Ragland: Industry official whose company completed in SoBro in 2021 the Hyatt Centric hotel at ex-Listening Room site. Completed with Hines the mixed-use 222 2nd in SoBro and is now underway on Hyatt Caption project at Gulch site last home to Whiskey Kitchen.
Jonathan Harris — Founder and CEO, Scout Realty: Leader of residential real estate company also founded Homes for Homes, a nonprofit that provides safe housing to people in need.
Jeff Haynes — Founder, Boyle Nashville: Oversees firm that worked with Northwestern Mutual and Northwood Ravin to develop Capitol View sites in North Gulch. Partners with Thomas McDaniel, Boyle’s director of office properties. Company captured NAIOP developer of the year award in early 2020.
Ray Hensler — Principal, Hensler Development Group: Known for $80 million, 23-story Gulch luxury condo tower Twelve Twelve. His mid-2000s-finished Adelicia in Midtown still garners positive attention. Now underway with Rolling Mill Hill mixed-use project.
Bob Higgins — President and CEO, Barge Design Solutions: Has served in current roles since 2009. Joined Barge in 1996 as an intern following graduation from the Vanderbilt engineering school.
Kelly Knight Hodges — Chief Development and Engagement Officer, Gresham Smith: During her roughly 22 years at Gresham Smith, has worked with Jackson National, the State of Tennessee, Ramsey Solutions and Schneider Electric.
Ginger Holmes — Managing Broker, Managing Partner and Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty: Teams with Co-Principal Broker Nancy Malone and Principals Tonya Hamilton and Tisa Musgrove to operate residential brokerage.
Jason Holwerda — Partner, Brokerage Services, Foundry Commercial: Coordinated the 2018 purchase of brokerage business of OakPoint Real Estate’s Nashville office. With that deal, industry veteran Rick Helton joined Foundry, giving company a noteworthy combo.
Tom Hooper — Senior Managing Director, JLL: Teams with co-managing director Bo Tyler to oversee Chicago-based heavy-hitter’s Nashville office. Oversaw in 2019 the Nashville office’s addition of property management and retail brokerage services.
Bill Hostettler — Principal Broker, HND Realty; Chief Manager, Craighead Development: Straight-shooting industry veteran (about 42 years of experience) possessed of playful wit and focused on developing reasonably priced condos and townhomes.
Allen Huggins — Owner, WH Properties: Nashville native earned his real estate license in 2003 and started residential-focused brokerage in 2017. University of Georgia grad.
Janet Jones — Managing Broker, Corcoran Reverie: Former Worth Properties owner offers 36 years of experience in the residential real estate sector, with focus on Davidson and Williamson counties. Oversees local office of company owned by Florida-based Hilary Farnum-Fasth.
Stephen Kulinski — Senior Managing Director, CBRE: Assumed current role in 2015 after 31-year career as an architect, most recently with Gresham Smith. Has served as president of local NAIOP chapter. Commands respect for his connections, insider info. Teams with EVP Steve Preston and SVP Roscoe High.
Micah Lacher — President and Founder, Anchor Investments: Leads company known for transforming historic church buildings into boutique hotels.
Ken Larish — CEO, The Mainland Companies: Teaming with Chicago’s Speedwagon to reinvent Chestnut Hill segment with mixed-use urban node called the New Heights District.
Paul Lawson — Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction: Teams with John Gromos, vice president and GM, to lead local office of NYC-based Turner. Company has built, among others, Bridgestone Arena, Hill Center Brentwood, Tennessee State Museum and vertical addition to Vanderbilt’s children’s hospital. Studied concrete industry management at MTSU.
Larry Lipman — Broker and Owner, RE/MAX Homes And Estates, Lipman Group: Ageless and affable residential real estate veteran who seemingly has undertaken more transactions than anybody else in town.
Derek Lisle — Co-Partner, Cottingham Capital Partners: Works with Michael Young and Matt Laitinen at locally based company focused on Salemtown and Germantown projects.
Rob Lowe — Executive Managing Director and Partner, Stream Realty Partners: Former Cushman & Wakefield senior managing director ranks among city’s most influential commercial real estate pros. Teaming with New York entity to overhaul The Arcade. Known for work with Elliott Kyle and McClain Towery. Underway with Stadium Inn overhaul.
Bert Mathews — President, The Mathews Company: Oversees development, acquisitions, financing and institutional/investor relations. University of North Carolina grad is also a partner with Nashville office of Colliers International. Teamed with Seattle’s Eagle Rock Ventures on WeHo and SoBro micro-housing projects.
Mark McDonald — Partner, Oldacre McDonald: Veteran Nashville-based investor and developer who teams with Bill Oldacre to run company developing Century Farms in Antioch. Also serves as senior partner with M Cubed Developments, which is led by Mark McGinley.
Mark McGinley — Partner, M Cubed Developments: Oversees company that is undertaking, or has completed, projects in 12South, Buena Vista, Five Points and Music Row. Originally from Canada. Works with Mark McDonald, a partner with Oldacre McDonald
Bruce McNeilage — CEO and Co-Founder, Kinloch Partners and Harpeth Development: Has garnered headlines the past few years for work in South Inglewood (Solo East), Williamson County (Fairview Station) and the Crooked Creek and Derryberry Estates subdivisions on the Maury County side of Spring Hill.
Henry Menge — Principal, The Fifth Generation Property Company: Auburn grad known for his knowledge of Midtown. Leads company that has evolved, via family members, since the late 1800s.
Janet Miller — CEO and Market Leader, Colliers Nashville: Ex-Nashville Area Chamber ECD leader who has been with Colliers since 2014. Firm was sold to Colliers International Group Inc. in late 2020. Holds economics degree from University of Tennessee.
James Moore — Principal Broker, Blue Iris Real Estate: CRE industry pro who started solo boutique company in late 2019 after having worked with Urban Grout.
Russ Oldham — Managing Director, Walker Dunlop: Teams with Brett Kingman and Robbie O’Bryan to focus on multifamily work. Trio had led local CBRE office’s investment properties multifamily group.
Rebecca Ozols — Owner, Bell Construction: Former vice president of growth operations who joined Bell in 2018. Was tapped as owner, along with Sam Hand, in late 2021. Partners with Eric Pyle, a company member and EVP.
Marie Parks — President, Parks Realty: Teams with husband and company chairman Bob Parks to oversee residential real estate company that includes Village and that in early January completed merger with Pilkerton Realtors.
Dane Peachee — President, Compass Real Estate Advisors: Assumed greater role with CREA after the 2020 retirement of Tim Stowell, company founder and managing member. Has been with firm since 2003.
Todd Robinson — President, ESa: Veteran health care building designer who joined ESa in 1981 and in 2018 was named to The College of Fellows of The American Institute of Architects. Works in tandem with Chairman Dick Miller, who has been with firm (founded by the late Earl Swensson) since 1967, and principals Ron Lustig and Eric Klotz.
Ben Rooke — Regional President, Brasfield & Gorrie: Auburn grad started career at Brasfield & Gorrie in March 2000 and works from Franklin office. Has held role since January 2021.
Cary Rosenblum — CEO, Elmington Capital Group. Teams with Ben Brewer (president) to lead company that has undertaken developments in Hillsboro Village and Edgehill, among other urban areas. Company now working on project in West Davidson County.
Mary Roskilly — Principal, Anecdote Architectural Experiences: Teams with partner Josh Hughes to oversee architecture firm previously known as Tuck-Hinton. Has been with Wedgewood-Houston firm since 1994. Studied architecture at the University of Cincinnati.
Floyd Schecter — President, SmartSpace: Dry-witted and likable leader of boutique company focused on management and maintenance of commercial buildings.
Mike Shmerling — Chairman and CEO, Clearbrook Holdings: Opened Pearl Street Apartments with long-time friend Tony Giarratana in 2017, with the two also having partnered to develop Midtown site with 1818 Church. Veteran real estate investor oversees company formerly known as XMi Holdings.
Barry Smith — Co-Founder and President, Eakin Partners: Combines with John Eakin to form experienced commercial real estate power pair. Former executive VP and principal of now-defunct Grubb & Ellis/Centennial Inc. Company developed Rolling Mill Hill site with Eakin Plaza, which opened in 2020.
Warren Smith III — Principal and Managing Director, Avison Young: Ex-Cushman & Wakefield | Cornerstone CEO leads local office of Canadian-based heavyweight. Former partner and president of Mid-South Financial Corp. who holds MBA degree from Duke.
Andrew Steffens — Managing Director, Wood Partners: Helped start local office of Atlanta-based company in January 2019. Company ranks among most active apartment developers doing work in Nashville. Previously spent five years at Alliance Residential Company as development director, overseeing Broadstone Germantown, Broadstone 8South and Broadstone Gulch.
Jim Terrell — Managing Partner, Pilkerton Realtors: Leads company that in early 2022 merged with Parks Realty and Village. Has served in current role since 2002 and a licensed broker since 1986.
Lizabeth Theiss — Business Development Director, DPR Construction: Joined company in mid-2019 after having served in a similar role with Crain Construction. Former Texas resident is skilled at marketing, media relations, customer relations and business development.
George Tomlin — President and CEO, GBT Realty: Steers Brentwood-based company known for its One22One mixed-use tower in The Gulch. Prepping to begin work on The Sinclair at West End and Elliston Place split.
John E. Toomey IV — Principal Broker, JT Commercial Real Estate. Belmont grad started solo business in mid-2022 after having worked with Urban Grout.
McClain Towery — President, Towery Development: Has experience with projects located in or near 12South, Edgehill Village, The Nations and East Nashville. Often works with Elliott Kyle, Rob Lowe and architect Jamie Pfeffer.
Tom Trent — Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: A member of both the firm’s economic development and real estate teams. Offers about 41 years of experience in real estate and economic development law. Vanderbilt grad who represents manufacturing companies, corporate users of commercial real estate, institutional investors, developers and lenders.
Jay Turner — Managing Director, MarketStreet Enterprises: Teams with Joe Barker and Dirk Melton to steer company focused on the Gulch. Company sold a Division Street property in late 2021 for $22 million, a figure that flirted at the time with Nashville’s per-acre record related to land deals.
James Weaver — Partner, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis: Legal industry power broker who can move urban development projects through Metro Planning while fundraising for Democratic political candidates. With Waller since 1989.
David Wells — CEO, Hall Emery: Replaced the late Pat Emery, who died in October 2022. Works closely with Fred Hall to lead company known for its work with Music Row buildings 17th & Grand and 18th & Chet (which it sold in August 2021 for $78.5 million).
Stuart White — President and CEO, Realtracs: Started company more than 20 years ago, growing it into the largest MLS in Tennessee.
Tom White — Partner, Tune Entrekin & White: Ageless attorney whose adversaries will acknowledge is pleasant, consistent and highly skilled. Teams with colleague Shawn Henry for one-two punch related to land-use legal work. Co-founded firm in 1978.
Christie Wilson — President and CEO, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services: Ranks among local residential real estate sector’s most community-spirited members, having been active with Greater Nashville Area Habitat for Humanity, The Women’s President Organization, The Nashville Wine Auction and The Fulcrum Society of the YWCA.
D.J. Wootson — Principal, Titus Young Real Estate: Known for North Nashville work. His 1821 Jefferson mixed-use building offers 18 apartments and retail. Sold for $2.5 million, two-and-a-half times the price he paid in 2015, a TSU-area apartment property in late 2020.
Manuel Zeitlin — Owner, Manuel Zeitlin Architects: Oversees boutique design firm whose 21st century aesthetic (seen at, for example, Chelsea and the TAR Building) likely elicits a greater range of opinions than the work of any other local architecture company.
Lee Zoller — Principal, Division Street Development: Commercial real estate industry veteran founded company in mid-2017. DSD is focused on boutique projects and is aligned with Gulch office of Toronto-based Avison Young. Now underway on West End Avenue residential project.