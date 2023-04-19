Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
This year, we included a new feature to show how leaders in different industries deploy similar skillsets to push Nashville forward. You can find The Conveners, The Risers, The Builders, The Mentors and The Givers above and throughout the sector lists.