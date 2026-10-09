Titans fire three in front office after rebrand Franchise dismisses brand marketing SVP, chief revenue officer, VP of creative in latest of string of personnel moves Robby Stanley Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 Updated Oct 9, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The Tennessee Titans have restructured the business side of their organization with three personnel dismissals, marking the latest front office shakeup with the struggling franchise.Specifically, Erin Swartz, senior vice president of brand marketing; Adam Nuse, senior vice president and chief revenue officer; and Charles Jensen, vice president of creative were fired Tuesday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm{@42= 3C@2542DE6C y2C65 $E:==>2? 7:CDE C6A@CE65 E96 ?6HD[ 2?5 2? :?E6C?2= %:E2?D >6>@ 7C@> !C6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ qFC<6 }:9:== 2??@F?4:?8 E96 >@G6D H2D @3E2:?65 3J k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^!2F=zF92CD<J]4@>Qm!2F=zF92CD<J]4@>k^2m]k^AmkAm$H2CEK’ 7:C:?8 4@>6D :? E96 27E6C>2E9 @7 E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^p52>Ta_}FD6Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmC63C2?5:?8 @7 E96 %:E2?D F?:7@C>D 2?5 =@8@D E9:D A2DE |2C49k^2m[ H9:49 D96 DA62C962565]k^AmkAm%96 %:E2?D H:== 36 9:C:?8 2? 6I64FE:G6 G:46 AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 3FD:?6DD @77:46C :? 255:E:@? E@ E96 :?E6C?2= C6D9F77=:?8 2?5 9@A6 E@ 92G6 E92E 5@?6 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 J62C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 =62<65 >6>@]k^AmkAm%96 >@G6D 2C6 E96 =2E6DE :? 2 D6C:6D @7 9:C:?8D 2?5 7:C:?8D E92E 92G6 364@>6 C@FE:?6 H:E9 E96 %:E2?D] $:?46 a_aa[ E96 7C2?49:D6 92D C6=:6G65 @7 5FE:6D EH@ 86?6C2= >2?286CD 2?5 EH@ 9625 4@2496D] x? 255:E:@?[ D6G6C2= @7 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?VD =@?8\E:>6 6>A=@J66D 6:E96C 92G6 366? 7:C65 @C G@=F?E2C:=J 56A2CE65 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE E9C66 D62D@?D]k^AmkAm%:E2?D 4@?EC@==:?8 @H?6C p>J p52>D $ECF?< 92D 56G6=@A65 2 C6AFE2E:@? 24C@DD E96 }u{ 7@C 92G:?8 @?6 @7 E96 >@DE F?DE23=6 @C82?:K2E:@?D :? E96 =628F6]k^AmkAm%96 =2E6DE 7:C:?8D @7 $H2CEK[ }FD6 2?5 y6?D6? 92G6 DA2C<65 2 AF3=:4 C6=2E:@?D 4@?EC@G6CDJ 3642FD6 @7 H9@ 3C@<6 E96 ?6HD] $E:==>2? 925 9:D >65:2 4C656?E:2= C6G@<65 3J E96 %:E2?D @? $6AE] ` :? 2 >@G6 E92E >256 ?2E:@?2= 9625=:?6D]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ $E:==>2?[ E96 %:E2?D E@@< 2H2J 9:D 2446DD 3642FD6 9:D DA@CED E2=< D9@H :D @? *@F%F36 2?5 :D ?@ =@?86C 4@??64E65 E@ =@42= C25:@] $E:==>2? DA6?E 2 564256 H:E9 t$!} `_a]d %96 v2>6 2?5 :D 2 G@42= 4C:E:4 @7 E96 %:E2?D]k^AmkAms6DA:E6 2 5:C64E:G6 :? E96 >6>@ 7C@> }:9:== E@ <66A E96 %:E2?D C6DECF4EFC:?8 :?E6C?2=[ $E:==>2? 8@E 2446DD E@ E96 :?7@C>2E:@?] $E:==>2? 4=2:>65 @? 9:D *@F%F36 D9@H (65?6D52J E92E D6G6C2= %:E2?D 6>A=@J66D 2C6 F?92AAJ H:E9 }:9:==’D =6256CD9:A]k^AmkAm}:9:== H2D ?2>65 !C6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ @7 E96 %:E2?D :? |2J @7 a_a_[ C6A=24:?8 $E6G6 &?56CH@@5]k^AmkAm%96 %:E2?D 2C6 _\c 2?5 H:== 9@DE E96 _\c w@FDE@? %6I2?D 2E }:DD2? $E25:F> @? $F?52J] %6??6DD66 :D 2 f]d A@:?E F?56C5@8 2E 9@>6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ u2?sF6= $A@CED3@@<]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennessee Titans Nfl Franchise Relocations American Football Controversies American Football League Houston Oilers Nfl Controversies American Football League Teams Nfl Teams National Football League Recommended for you Sponsored by