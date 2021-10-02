You have permission to edit this article.
Fall 2021

Most Powerful Women 2021

This year’s group is another impressive one and includes Kate Burke, Cordia Harrington, Dee Patel and Tina Tuggle

Most Powerful Women

Dating back to 2011, we’ve convened a group of the most interesting, forward-thinking women in Middle Tennessee’s business and nonprofit sectors at our Most Powerful Women event. This year’s group is another impressive one and includes Kate Burke, Cordia Harrington, Dee Patel and Tina Tuggle.

The event is a collaboration with our colleagues at Nfocus and their Model Behavior program. More information on those honorees, and the nonprofit causes they champion, can be found at nfocusmagazine.com.

Most Powerful Women 2021

We’ve been honored for the past decade to bring together area women leaders for candid and inspiring conversations about leadership, growth and paving the way for others. Here’s who preceded this year’s class and where they worked at the time.

2011

Sharon Hurt, Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership

Ellen Lehman, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Jenneen Kaufman, Tennessee Titans

Linda Rebrovick, Consensus Point

Claire Tucker, CapStar Bank

2012

Megan Barry, Premier

Agenia Clark, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee

Aileen Katcher, Katcher Vaughn & Bailey

Dawn Rudolph, Saint Thomas Health

2013

Jacky Akbari, Nashville Career Advancement Center

Sherry Stewart Deutschmann, LetterLogic

Stacey Garrett, Bone McAllester Norton

Janet Miller, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

2014

Lisa Boggs, Bridgestone Americas

Glenda Glover, Tennessee State University

Heather Rowan, TriStar Centennial Medical Center

Sally Williams, Ryman Auditorium

2015

Paula Lovell, Lovell Communications

Joelle Phillips, AT&T

Renata Soto, Conexión Americas

Christie Wilson, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services

2016

Tammy Hawes, Virsys12

Beth Hoeg, Trinisys

Nicole Tremblett, HCA Healthcare

Rachel Werner, Built Technologies

2019

Maneet Chauhan, Morph Hospitality

Jane MacLeod, Cheekwood

Mekesha Montgomery, Frost Brown Todd

Sharon Roberson, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee

Carol Yochem, First Horizon Bank

2020

Jane Allen, Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Mignon Francois, The Cupcake Collection

Shanna Jackson, Nashville State Community College

Becca Stevens, Thistle Farms

