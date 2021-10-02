Dating back to 2011, we’ve convened a group of the most interesting, forward-thinking women in Middle Tennessee’s business and nonprofit sectors at our Most Powerful Women event. This year’s group is another impressive one and includes Kate Burke, Cordia Harrington, Dee Patel and Tina Tuggle.
The event is a collaboration with our colleagues at Nfocus and their Model Behavior program. More information on those honorees, and the nonprofit causes they champion, can be found at nfocusmagazine.com.
Most Powerful Women 2021
AllianceBernstein COO and head of private wealth on the best piece of advice she's received
Founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries on leading through the pandemic
Managing Director at The Hermitage Hotel on advice for other women in leadership
Vice president of community impact at the Tennessee Titans on women in leadership and more
We’ve been honored for the past decade to bring together area women leaders for candid and inspiring conversations about leadership, growth and paving the way for others. Here’s who preceded this year’s class and where they worked at the time.
2011
Sharon Hurt, Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership
Ellen Lehman, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Jenneen Kaufman, Tennessee Titans
Linda Rebrovick, Consensus Point
Claire Tucker, CapStar Bank
2012
Megan Barry, Premier
Agenia Clark, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee
Aileen Katcher, Katcher Vaughn & Bailey
Dawn Rudolph, Saint Thomas Health
2013
Jacky Akbari, Nashville Career Advancement Center
Sherry Stewart Deutschmann, LetterLogic
Stacey Garrett, Bone McAllester Norton
Janet Miller, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce
2014
Lisa Boggs, Bridgestone Americas
Glenda Glover, Tennessee State University
Heather Rowan, TriStar Centennial Medical Center
Sally Williams, Ryman Auditorium
2015
Paula Lovell, Lovell Communications
Joelle Phillips, AT&T
Renata Soto, Conexión Americas
Christie Wilson, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services
2016
Tammy Hawes, Virsys12
Beth Hoeg, Trinisys
Nicole Tremblett, HCA Healthcare
Rachel Werner, Built Technologies
2019
Maneet Chauhan, Morph Hospitality
Jane MacLeod, Cheekwood
Mekesha Montgomery, Frost Brown Todd
Sharon Roberson, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Carol Yochem, First Horizon Bank
2020
Jane Allen, Nashville Entrepreneur Center
Mignon Francois, The Cupcake Collection
Shanna Jackson, Nashville State Community College
Becca Stevens, Thistle Farms
