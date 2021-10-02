Most Powerful Women: Kate Burke

What is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?
I think all women are facing a critical crossroads during this post-pandemic return-to-office and navigating the new way of working. I ask myself constantly, “How do we continue to support women without enabling gender bias and stereotypes?” If men are in the office more than women, how do you ensure women are not passed over for promotions? Leaders of nearly every company and corporation in America are trying to find the answer. I hope it continues to be a priority for companies.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
Rick Galiardo, who is now retired, has been a mentor to me. He appropriately saw that there were things that I could help him with, and he really leveraged me and helped me show others that I could really get things done. There’s no shortage of great ideas out there; getting from a great idea to the actual execution is what is really challenging. Rick let me really execute. He believed in me and advocated for me, which is something that I will always take away from my time working with him.
He taught me the importance of sharing in your success — rather than taking sole credit. He was always quick to recognize great work and he was very generous in his recognition. To me, that’s an important characteristic of a good leader. It is not about the “I,” it is about the “we” — what have we done together.
What’s the best leadership advice you recently received?
Knowing the difference between urgency and patience. I know where I want to go and where I want to take AB. I just want us all to get there faster, together. Incremental change is the first step, but we want to keep a steady cadence of those incremental steps to begin to see real change at a quicker pace. I recognize the reality of needing to work through the organization, and there is a fine line between urgency and patience — the balance is so crucial. I’m working toward achieving that balance and understanding that it’s a journey and not a switch that can be flipped on and off.
What have you learned about how to lead during the COVID pandemic?
The pandemic has taught me to be more agile and the power of perseverance. I had to learn to change tracks mid-course and embrace the fact that we are currently living in the unknown. I have continued to grow comfortable with that discomfort and more comfortable with not having all the answers. I will carry this agility with me back to the office, and I strongly believe that individuals in senior leadership positions should also be extremely willing to adapt, change and overcome. At the end of the day, we must remember that these mindsets have a trickledown effect, and in such times, the role of leadership can alter a person’s career.
What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
Opportunities that scare you or make you uncomfortable may be good for your career. Every “next” opportunity I have had has always made me uncomfortable. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Even if you fail or decide to alter your career trajectory or course, you have ultimately expanded your knowledge and expertise even further. That still counts as a success.
