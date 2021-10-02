The Nashville Post and Nfocus once again joined together to present the annual Most Powerful Women event, celebrating Tina Tuggle of the Tennessee Titans, Dee Patel of The Hermitage Hotel, Cordia Harrington of Crown Bakeries and Kate Burke of AllianceBernstein.
The event was held Sept. 17 at Grand Hyatt Nashville, with a panel discussion moderated by Vicki Yates of NewsChannel 5.
Photos by Eric England and Matt Masters
