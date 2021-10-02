What is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?
Believing that you belong is important in showing others that you deserve to be there and are an important asset based on skills and not gender — and in my case, ethnicity.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
I was raised in a family of strong women and I learned so much from each of them. When I was in college, my mother would always mail me clippings with quotes from the Commercial Appeal comic section. The one that I’ve carried with me throughout my career reads, “Every job is a self-portrait of the person who did it. Autograph your work with excellence.”
What’s the best leadership advice you recently received?
I have so many people in my life that have inspired me. When I think of this in the perspective of leadership, I was once told to hire people that you wouldn’t mind working for someday. One of the biggest marks of good leadership is the success of those you lead.
Can you tell us about a pivotal moment or decision you made that helped advance your career?
Working at Rhodes College in Memphis in 1997, we were excited to host the Tennessee Oilers for a three-day training camp on our campus. It was important that we were on our best behavior for them. One of the coaches didn’t have what was needed for practice; I overheard the conversation and assisted. Later that day, the head coach thanked me and asked that I meet with him and the general manager regarding employment opportunities. I did and was offered a job immediately. That was Aug. 2, 1997, and my first day was Sept. 2, 1997. In that moment, I understood the importance of being your best even when you don’t think anyone is watching.
How do you think you’re leading differently as we’re (hopefully) putting the pandemic behind us?
I think connectedness has always been a part of my leadership style. I like to know the people I work with to best understand how to best service them. Most people see leaders as in charge but I see it differently: Typically the person who leads really is the person that serves. In order for my team to be most effective, I need to ensure that I’ve provided them with the tools necessary to succeed.
What advice would you give those looking to become an active mentor?
Appreciate being a part of the journey by meeting people where they are and helping them get to where they want to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.